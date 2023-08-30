The East Central Eagles volleyball team is wrapping up two weeks of twice daily summer practices, and anticipation is high for the 2023 season.
Second year head coach Kari Wentworth said, “The girls showed up ready to work hard in the preseason! The athletes have put in many hours in the gym and weight room to prepare to start the season off strong. We have introduced new techniques, and they have risen to the challenge of incorporating them into their skill sets on the court.”
The Eagles graduated four seniors but have a nucleus of returning athletes who have spent significant time playing together over the years and are expecting good things this season. The Eagles will be led by seniors Mason Belanger, Gracie Hartl, Brooklyn Loew, and Ruby Monson. Juniors Lidia Fornengo, Mallory Hartl, Elsie Laursen, and Chandra Nelson were involved in the varsity rotation last year, and they will be joined by sophomores Madison Kuhlman and Kennadee Volk to provide the team with depth.
EC graduate Sami Tew is the new junior varsity coach, and she is leading a group of underclassmen that are also progressing in their skill and will be striving for the opportunity to move up to the varsity level.
An early highlight of the season was a clinic presented by former University of Minnesota All-American middle blocker Regan Pittman of Stand Tall Volleyball Academy. STVA’s goal is “to create a safe environment in which athletes develop strong skills while making mistakes, learning, and growing.” The girls were in agreement that it was a great experience to have the opportunity to watch and learn from someone of Regan’s ability.
On Wednesday, the Eagles travelled to Mora for their annual summer scrimmage. It was a successful day, and Coach Wentworth summarized, “The Eagles made a solid debut in our first competition of the season. We faced 8 teams, each being competitive matches throughout the course of the day. Our players are working together well as a unified team. It is clearly visible that the current Eagles teammates have been playing together for multiple years now, and they truly ‘gel’ as a team.”
Following last year’s three-win season, the team has its sights on achieving a winning record this season. Wentworth said, “The Eagles volleyball program has been getting increasingly more competitive over the past few years. We would love to have your support and energy in the gym!”
The Eagles kicked off the regular season at Hill City on Monday, Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.