The Eagles kicked off their Great River Conference season with a home match versus the Pine City Dragons on Thursday night.
The Dragons have had the Eagles’ number in recent seasons, with straight set victories in all contests going back to the 2017 season. They brought a five to one record into the contest, but the Eagles were confident coming off their three to zero victory at Hill City.
The Eagles came out with great energy in the first set. Mallory Hartl registered two quick kills, and, after a Kenadee Volk ace serve, the score was tied eight to eight.
The teams battled evenly for the next several points. The Eagles pulled ahead when Hartl recorded back-to-back aces to give the Eagles a 16-13 lead.
Pine City would respond with a five to zero run to retake an 18-16 lead.
Lidia Fornengo served the Eagles back to a 20-20 tie, and Elsie Laursen closed out a five to zero run from the service line to give the Eagles a 25-21 first set victory.
Set two began with a Pine City service error, and Gracie Hartl served the Eagles to a quick five to zero lead.
Fornengo and Laursen continued their strong serving as the Eagles built a 16-eight lead.
The Dragons again responded with a run that brought them back within one at 16-15.
Gracie Hartl led the Eagles on another mini run, including back-to-back aces returning the Eagles to a five-point cushion at 20-15.
The teams exchanged the next four points, and, with the Eagles leading 22-17, it appeared they were going to take a commanding lead in the match.
Unfortunately, the Dragons ended the set with an eight to one run to even the match at one set apiece.
The Eagles struggled to gain any momentum in the third set with Pine City earning the 25-18 victory and taking a two to one lead in the match.
The Dragons started the fourth set on a six to zero run and eventually stretched the lead to 15-five.
However, the Eagles did not give up, and, when Mason Belanger served them to a six to zero run, they were suddenly back within four at 19-15.
The Dragons scored six of the final seven points to take set three and earn the three to one victory.
It was an entertaining game, with both teams bringing good effort. Coach Kari Wentworth summarized the game saying, “The energy and team chemistry overall was strong, which was evident by starting off the first set with a solid win, and only a two-point loss in the second set. We suffered a few lulls in later sets but were able to dig deep and pick it back up. Kudos to this group of players as that is a definite improvement over years past.”
Overall, the Eagles’ serving was not quite as sharp as last week, and Coach Wentworth noted that this ended up costing them several key points throughout the night.
The Eagles have their busiest stretch of the season this week with home games versus Cromwell-Wright on Monday and Northland on Thursday. They also travel to Braham on Tuesday and to Crosby-Ironton for a tournament on Saturday.
