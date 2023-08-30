It’s hard to believe the beginning of the 2023-24 school year is already right around the corner. Hopefully, everyone has had a wonderful summer to this point.
With the start of the school year, comes the beginning of the fall athletic sports seasons, and our community fall play.
Our high school volleyball, football, cross country, and cheer team have been practicing for the past couple of weeks as they prepare for the beginning of the regular season.
The student athletes have been working extremely hard, and displaying great passion for their sport. To that end, they have been improving their skill set on a daily basis. There is a lot of excitement for the upcoming seasons.
I know our coaching staffs are preparing the athletes for a great season; full of success, and a rewarding experience. Our volleyball team’s first home match is on Sept. 7, versus Pine City at 7 p.m.
The football team opens their season at home versus Hinckley-Finlayson on Aug. 31, with kickoff at 7 p.m. Our Cheer team will be at the games getting the crowd excited, and loud.
The cross country team opens their season on Sept. 7, at Pine City. To find the up to date sports schedules please visit the East Central Schools homepage, and go to the “activities” tab. There you will find the sports schedules for our high school teams, as well as the junior high teams.
Our junior high volleyball, and football teams will have a couple practices the week before school starts, and then each weekday once the school year begins on Sept. 5, 2023.
The East Central Community Fall Play will be having auditions at the school on Sept. 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Adults are welcome to audition, and any student that is in 6th grade or higher. Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
The performance of the play will be on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Mark your calendars.
