Eggnog? Fruit bread? Together? Yes, please.

A couple of weeks back in this column I sent out a request to our readers for holiday recipes and tasty Christmastime memories. And I was grateful to receive so many. It was overwhelm -
OK. Who am I kidding? I received one. Just one.
But, just like it’s true that you’d rather have one good pal than 20 fair-weather friends, that one that we got is pretty special – and it seemed more than shame not to share it with you, because I imagine it will bring back a lot of memories for a lot of people.
And you know what? I say as long as it’s cold outside, it’s still time for eggnog, or fruit bread or even those two delicious treats combined.
So let me offer thanks and cede the floor at this time to Candice Ames, who submitted this recipe for Viola Baum’s Eggnog Fruit Bread:
Eggnog Fruit Bread
The late Viola Baum served as Pine City Schools’ Head Cook under the administration of Superintendent Clarence Espeseth in the 1970s.
In addition to school, Viola did a lot of baking at home and for community events. Among her repertoire of holiday favorites was eggnog fruit bread with the following ingredients:
1/4 cup soft margarine or mixed margarine/butter
3/4 cup sugar
2 beaten eggs
2 1/4 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup commercial eggnog
1/2 cup chopped candied fruit
1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (if desired, but good without them too)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour pans. You can use one large bread pan or a thinner tea bread ban plus a couple smaller ones (such as soup can size). Don’t fill the pans more than half full, because the bread rises quite a bit. For the larger pan, you have to bake for about an hour. I use the smaller pans and start checking after about 30 minutes. When the loaves are firm on the top, separating from sides of pan, remove from the oven, and sprinkle the tops gently with granulated sugar.
Submitted by Candy Ames, Pine City.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
