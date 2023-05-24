A new electric vehicle charging station is in the works near Evergreen Square and Walmart. The company Electrify America will own the future charging stations.
The EA chargers will be for public use. Users can pay with a credit card or download an app on their smartphone. With the smartphone app, users can sign up for a monthly plan which entitles them to a discounted rate.
The Pine City project proposes the installation of six (6) Level 3 electric vehicle charging stations within Evergreen Square’s parking lot at 110 Evergreen Square, SW, Pine City. In addition to EV dispensers, this proposal includes the installation of supporting electrical equipment including a new transformer, switchboard, power units, and light pole.
A dedicated utility transformer will allow Electrify America to offer super-fast Level 3 chargers. Level 3 charging is the fastest way to charge an electric vehicle, with an 80 percent charge provided within 30 minutes.
At this time, the company doesn’t have a definitive date for energization due to supply chain shortages as they are still pending delivery of the Switchgear. However, they have already laid and stubbed up conduit and installed the concrete pads. The Switchgear was initially projected to be delivered in March. “As of today, we’re expecting the Switchgear to be delivered in July,” said spokesperson Christopher Arroyo. “Once that piece of equipment arrives, it should only take about two weeks to prepare the site for energization and public use.”
