In addition to school supplies, new clothes and athletic gear, the following back-to-school tips from Essentia Health can help you and your child have a healthy start to the 2023-24 school year.
Check in with your pediatrician or family medicine provider.
Essentia encourages scheduling a well-child/teen visit. These visits are a great opportunity to review your child’s health in all areas – growth, cognitive and social development, illness prevention, mental health and more.
Get back into a routine
After a long summer, most kids need to reset their biological clocks. It’s important for kids to get the appropriate amount of sleep to feel rested and ready for school each day.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends children and teens follow a consistent bedtime routine that includes limiting electronics use at least an hour before bedtime, and sleeping in a bedroom that is quiet, dark and a little bit cool. Reading before bed can help with the transition.
It is also recommended that kids should get up at the same time every morning, including on weekends, to help maintain a good sleep routine. Most healthy children need between eight and 10 hours of sleep each night.
Prioritize good nutrition
Maintaining a healthy weight is especially important for children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children are obese, putting them at risk for asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.
Your child consumes almost half of their calories at school, so whether you’re packing a lunch or your child is eating from the cafeteria, it’s important to encourage a healthy diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, dairy, lean meats and oils in controlled portions with limited amounts of saturated fats, added sugars and sodium.
Be a role model for a healthy diet, starting with eating a sustaining breakfast. Healthy meals and snacks will go a long way in keeping your child’s immune system strong.
Stay up to date on immunizations
Check with your school to ensure your child is properly vaccinated prior to the start of the new academic year.
Again, vaccines can be scheduled at Essentia by calling (844) 663-1068, online through EssentiaHealth.org or through the Essentia MyChart patient portal.
“It’s important that we don’t send our children to school when they are sick,” said Dr. Tani Berzins, a family medicine provider at the Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic. “By keeping kids home, we limit the spread of illness in our schools and keep everyone healthier. Hand washing is vital to staying healthy in school environments, but always remember to try and not touch your own face - eyes, nose, mouth - as that is an easy way to transmit viruses from your hands to the inside and be a direct threat to your immune system and becoming sick. Your skin is your first line of defense and we want to keep it clean and safe.”
Schedule a sports physical
If your child is participating in sports, they will need to complete a sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical examination (PPE). A sports physical can be completed on its own or as part of a well-child/teen visit.
Forms are available online at www.mshsl.org (Minnesota) and www.wiaawi.org (Wisconsin). Please bring a physical copy when you come in for your physical. Non-Essentia patients are welcome.
Be a partner in your child’s education
According to the CDC, “adolescent connectedness” refers to children’s sense of belonging, of being cared for and supported by parents, teachers and other important people. How connected children feel to school and family can have a strong influence on their lives that continues well into adulthood. Keep lines of communication open with your son or daughter and be an active participant in their education. Connect with your children’s teachers about your child and their strengths and struggles, preferred learning styles and any other issues that may affect them at school.
If needed, you can follow up with your pediatrician or family medicine provider who can help screen for any mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression and, when it’s age-appropriate, can discuss subjects like substance abuse, proper dieting and sexual health.
