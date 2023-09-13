Evelyn Peterson

February 19, 1938 - August 31, 2023
Evelyn Margaret (Burzlaff) Peterson 85, of Giese (Cambridge), passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park. She was born in Claremont, Minn. on Feb. 19, 1938, to Henry and Margaret (Cartwright) Burzlaff.
Evelyn began life on the farm in West Concord where she graduated from high school as class salutatorian, and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics at the University of Minn. The U of M St. Paul campus is where she met Daniel Peterson and they were married on his birthday in Dodge Center on March 21, 1959 (62 years).
Dan and Evelyn started their married life in Giese, Minn., and then moved to Rochester. Here, she started tailoring at home until they moved the growing family back to partner with the Burzlaff family, on the West Concord farm in 1964. Evelyn started her own upholstery business here while raising the family. Her design and craftswoman skills were demonstrated throughout her life from the clothes she made for her family, to perfectly matched upholstery patterns for her customers, to the art created from nature that adorned the walls of her home. She also shared and taught these skills to her family and community as a 4-H leader and Home Economist. In 1975, Dan accepted a new sales opportunity in Olivia and they moved the family and upholstery business. During their life in Olivia, working and raising a family, they established the first Peterson’s New and Used store. They eventually “retired” moving the store to Giese, where they combined the venture with the newly built Giese Bed & Breakfast Inn. Evelyn and Dan enjoyed running this successful, home-based venture for over 27 years, engaging with guests and customers from six continents. They finally retired to Cambridge in November 2018. Evelyn was loved for her strong faith, work ethic, patience, wit, love of music and breakfast recipes.
Evelyn is survived by her children Pam (Tim) Eng, Mark Peterson, Jonna (Terry) Marholz, Susan Battles, Linda (Jim) Hannasch, Steve (Dani) Peterson; grandchildren Ben Eng, Brittany (Peter) McDonald, Jillian Marholz, Sarah Battles, Rachel Battles (Matt), Luca Battles, Seth Hannasch, August (Brianna) Hannasch, Maxwell Peterson and Cole Peterson; brother Harl Burzlaff; sister-in-law Carol Burzlaff; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Daniel Peterson; parents; daughter-in-law Deb Tobias, brother-in law Gerald Peterson, sister-in-law Gloria Peterson, sister-in-law Dorothy Norback and brother-in-law Wilbert Norback.
Services for Evelyn are being held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Giese Minn. on Monday, Sept. 18 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Langhorst officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, Minn. To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Evelyn Margaret (Burzlaff) Peterson, please visit www.methvenfuneralhome.com and click the Sympathy Store link.
