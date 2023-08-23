Question: I work for a street department, and we had a question come up on the safety committee about how far away an exhaust pipe has to be from a window. We have some trucks that have a hot box on the back that we use in the winter to keep the asphalt warm and we are trying to clarify how far away the exhaust port needs to be from the window or from the entrance to the driver’s window.  If you have any resources or ask explanations we’d appreciate it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.