Eyvonne Buckley of Oakdale passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul surrounded by her family at the age of 80.
Eyvonne Marie Mans was born July 8, 1940 to Fred and Mary (Caroon) Mans and raised on the family farm in Pine City.
Eyvonne enjoyed gardening, flowers, card parties and polka dancing at the Topic and Pine Camp Ballrooms. She spent 20 years employed by Kmart and another 25 years at Taymark. Upon her retirement, Eyvonne loved to travel and spend time at the lake cabin with family and friends. She loved to cook and entertain and looked forward to hosting holiday celebrations.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Eyvonne will be remembered for her devotion and love of her family, and deeply missed by all.
Eyvonne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Buckley of Oakdale; children Doreen Foster of White Bear Lake, Michelle Buckley, Bryan Buckley, Rae Jean (Jeff) Klooz all of Oakdale; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie Pavek of Hinckley; sisters-in-law Mae Singer of Coon Rapids, Aggie Eull, Marlene Singer both of Arizona; brothers-in-law Dick Henderson of Rush City, Arnie Johnson of Pine City; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mae Mans; siblings Bernyce Carlson, Ilene Hejny, Delores Hejny, Donna Mae Johnson, Carrie Henderson, Donald Mans, Raymond Mans, Joe Singer, Bill Singer, Rosemary Werner.
A private family service is planned with the interment in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~ Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
