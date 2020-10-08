To the Editor:
Fall means the green grass fading and brown appears, when the acorns fall from the trees above and you see many deer emerging from the woods.
Fall means big fuzzy sweaters and a cup of nice tea, and lets not forget your whole family.
It means raking up the fallen leaves and jumping in them, what fun!
It means sipping cider and smelling the crisp air, awaiting winter to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.