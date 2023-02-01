1 can pie filling (apricot, peach, blueberry, cherry, raspberry, lemon, or strawberry)
Sugar and cinnamon
Powdered sugar frosting
Mix sugar, eggs, oil, flour, salt, baking powder, and vanilla. Spread half of mixture in 9x13-inch pan. Spread can of pie filling over this evenly. Spread remaining batter over pie filling. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Bake 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees. Drizzle powdered sugar frosting over the top. Serve warm.
Paul’s Eggs
2-1/2 c. Parmesan Ranch Croutons
1 lb. bacon cooked and crumbled
6 eggs
2-3 c. milk
1/4 tsp. dried mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. onion powder
Pepper
Mix into bowl. Sprinkle croutons in a greased 9x13-inch pan. Sprinkle with bacon. Mix eggs, seasonings, and milk. Pour over croutons. Bake uncovered 40-60 minutes. Cooked when knife comes out clean.
Peach Stuffed French Toast
10 to 12 sliced white bread, with crusts removed.
4 eggs, divided
2 c. half-and-half
3/4 c. sugar, divided
2 tsp. vanilla, divided
1 pkg. 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange half of the bread slices in the bottom of a greased 7x11-inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, beat together 3 eggs, half-and-half, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Pour half the mixture over the bread in baking dish. In a separate bowl, combine cream cheese, remaining 1 egg, remaining 1/4 cup sugar and remaining 1 tsp. vanilla. Spread cream cheese over bread in the baking dish. Place drained peaches over cream cheese mixture in baking dish. Top with remaining bread slices and remaining half-and-half mixture. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional co minutes, until puffy and golden brown.
