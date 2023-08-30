The drought affects crop conditions as well as the potential for disease development. Dr. Seth Naeve, Extension soybean agronomist, traveled Minnesota recently assessing the soybean crop. Despite the drought, soybeans are looking reasonably good. However, we are living “paycheck to paycheck” in terms of soil moisture and need rain for the crop to develop and yield.

