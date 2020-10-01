Did you know that September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month? The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) uses the month of September to reach out to those affected by suicide, to raise awareness about suicide, and to connect those with suicidal thoughts to mental health treatment services.
Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background, and are often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Statistics show us that although many people struggle with their mental health, very few seek appropriate mental health treatment. Suicidal thoughts, although common, should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.
Every year thousands of individuals die by suicide, leaving behind their friends and family members to navigate the tragedy of loss. In many cases, friends and families affected by a suicide loss are left in the dark. Too often the feelings of shame and stigma prevent them from talking openly.
NAMI encourages us to use this time to share resources and stories in a concerted effort to destigmatize suicide. It is important to ensure that individuals, friends, and families have support and access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention. Key guidance for local support includes:
• If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately.
• For 24-hour assistance call the East Central MN Crises Line: 800-523-3333
• For mental health assessment and services, Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc is a local mental health service agency with mental health professionals ready to help persons who are struggling with personal problems. Offices are in Pine City, Cambridge, North Branch, Lindstrom, Sandstone, Duluth, Mankato, Moorhead, Coon Rapids. Please call 320-629-7600 to make an appointment. Visit www.hoperealized.com for more information.
Additional resources are available:
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 for Veteran Crisis Line
• Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741
• Minnesota County Crisis Teams: Call **274747 from a mobile phone
• Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline: 1-833-600-2670
If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255)
If you’re uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can also text NAMI to 741- 741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.
For more information on suicide prevention at NAMI Minnesota, please visit www.namimn.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.