The 108 pound agate that sits in the entry of the First National Bank in Moose Lake made its appearance about 45 years ago.
Paul Ward, who recently turned 90, still remembers that day. He was at his wife’s uncle’s place in Carlton getting gravel for fill on their newly built Wrenshall property in 1979. Wrenshall is known for the distinctive, heavy, red clay which was used for bricks in many of the buildings at the time.
As they were busy digging, a huge rock appeared on top of a scoop of gravel. Ward immediately recognized the dirty rock as an agate.
Like many people, he began collecting the pretty rocks when he was a young child and continued throughout his lifetime.
Many of the nicer specimens were made into jewelry, such as a bolo or necklaces. He laments that several were stolen over the years.
Ward was born in Alexandria and moved often due to his dads job as a minister, which he followed years later. As people cleared their land of rocks in the early 1900s, they built up huge rock piles roughly 40-100 feet across, said Ward.
“You could find agates as big as your fist all over,” said Ward. He wanted to slice the agate, but fellow agate enthusiast, Floyd Clark, talked him out of it.
The huge agate brought a lot of attention and his wife was nervous that someone would break into their house to try to steal it. Ward offered it to a friend, but his wife had similar concerns.
Ward belonged to a group of friends who later organized to become the Gem and Mineral Club. He is proud to still be a member so many years later.
“I never retired from the club,” Ward said.
A fellow club member, Clark, worked at the First National Bank. Ward said he sold his huge agate to the Moose Lake Community Club to display at the bank for $400 in 1980.
They agreed that if the agate ever moved from its pedestal at the bank that Ward would be notified of the new home.
Ward fell and broke a hip while helping an elderly woman two years ago.
“I was helping a poor little old grandma water her plants,” said the nonagenarian. “I stood up out of my wheelchair and lost my balance.”
He was moved from his home in Moose Lake to an assisted living facility in Sandstone, where he still lives.
While he does not get out to look for agates any more, he still manages to stay busy. Ward collects and fixes clocks and fishing poles as well as fishes as often as possible.
He has collected fishing poles for many years, fixed them and would bring them to the fishing dock in Moose Lake. If he found a child without a fishing rod, he gave them one. He is proud of his Shakespear fishing rod from the early 1900s as well as a few others in his collection that he has hanging on display at his home in Sandstone.
Another hobby he is proud of is his tie quilts. He made one with his wife a few years ago and is currently finishing another one after laboring on it for nearly six months. He’s undecided as to what to do with it. He is contemplating donating it to a local organization to raffle off and raise money for scholarships.
As for his agates, he still has several of his favorites mounted on bolo ties.
He said he believes that there are still many agates just waiting to be found.
“Any place where there is gravel disturbed under the topsoil and down about 100 feet,” Ward said.
