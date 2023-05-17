This summer is shaping up to be great for movies. A couple of weeks ago, I went to see the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie with my son. In the next few months, I’m looking forward to seeing some hopefully great movies such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; The Flash; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Blue Beetle; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning part 1; The Marvels; and more. Yes, I’m a geek. Or maybe a nerd. Probably both.
While sharing my experience of watching the Guardians of the Galaxy movie with a friend, I started reflecting on what makes a great movie. I have a rating system I came up with where an “A” movie is one that I would want to see again, a “B” movie is one I wouldn’t mind seeing again, “C” movies are those that once is enough, and “D” movies are those where one was one time too many! Many movies fall under the “B” and “C” categories, where they are enjoyable but somewhat forgettable.
So, what makes an “A” movie? For me, it’s the impact that the movie has on me. An “A” movie is one that moves me emotionally in some way. Maybe it’s one where I can connect with a character or I am drawn into the plot, but the movie leaves an impression. It’s memorable.
There’s a sense in which our relational lives are like that (Yes, that sounds weird, but stick with me here). We have interactions with other at each of these levels. Many times, our relationships consist of “C” interactions – casual encounters with acquaintances or coworkers that are hopefully nice but ultimately end up being somewhat inconsequential. Then you’ve got the “B” relationships with people you enjoy being around, but if you ended up moving away or changing jobs or something, you would drift apart.
But occasionally, you develop an “A” relationship with another person. These are the people who make a lasting positive impression on our lives. You enjoy being around them and look forward to seeing them again. Maybe it’s a close friend, a mentor, a teacher, or a pastor.
How do you cultivate those “A” relationships? There are many things you can do. My mom was fond of saying, “If you want to have a friend, you have to be a friend.” In other words, don’t make it all about you. You should take the other person’s needs and wants into consideration. There’s an intentionality involved in making friends. Those deeper relationships take time and self-disclosure, and there have to be some shared values and interests.
But maybe the most important factor in developing those “A” level relationships is time. Those deep, soul-level friends don’t come about in the shorter interactions that often mark our lives. Those kinds of relationships take time to develop and grow. Unfortunately, our culture and lifestyles often push us more towards isolation than connectedness.
That’s one of the reasons I appreciate my church (Really, that’s one of the roles of any good church – to provide a context for relationships to develop and grow). I have met some tremendous people over the years at church – people whom I would never have crossed paths with otherwise. And I have developed many lifelong friendships.
If you don’t have a great church already, you might want to check one out. You could come away with some great new relationships – and maybe even a friend who will watch some summer movies with you!
Rob Spahr is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
