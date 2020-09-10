10 Years Ago, 2010
Pine City firefighters direct traffic around a fallen streetlight at the corner of Second Avenue SE and Second Street SE in Pine City on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 7. Firefighters blamed the fallen streetlight on high winds and aging infrastructure, noting that the streetlights in that area may be as much as 30 years old.
Clark Foster, Jonah Rydberg-Sauter and Michael Johnson will be inducted into the Pine City High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Pine City Country Club. Foster, a 1940 graduate starred for the Dragons in football, basketball, track and baseball. Rydberg-Sauter and Johnson were football teammates in 1999. Rydberg also stood out in hockey and tennis, while Johnson’s exploits were in track and baseball.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Pine City 3M plant on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to celebrate the new alliance between 3M Pine City and KCS Industries, a subsidiary of Banta Corporation of Menasha, Wisconsin
A Mille Lacs County businessman and homeowner, Fred Main of Wahkon, is proposing to open a casino to bring tax relief to the people of that county.
A teenager was injured in an accident on the county line road west of Brook Park.
50 Years Ago, 1970
The Agnes Hotel, one of the old landmarks in downtown Pine City, will be torn down in the near future and replaced with a new building which will house several apartments and provide office space. The village council approved the plans last week.
The officers and the members of the First Presbyterian church will celebrate their 100th birthday in this community on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Founded in 1870 by three housewives and the daughter of one of these, Pine City had not been incorporated. It was not only the first church in the county, but the only church over a much wider area.
School students and faculty were evacuated Thursday when a bomb threat was called into the school just after lunch. No bomb was found. An investigation is underway.
75 Years Ago, 1945
The Chapel of the Las Vegas army airfield was the scene of a wedding, which took place August 15, when Miss Phyliss E. Flaherty of Long Beach, California, became the bride of Flight Officer Leonard J. Plessel, son of Wm. Plessel of Pine City.
The tire industry is still tight for both passenger cars and trucks, P.A. Burke, OPA Director, Duluth-Superior District, said recently.
A Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary post is planned in this community, and any eligible ladies who wish to join may list their names with Wm. Korbel.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The long delayed work on the Pokegama bridge is nearing completion and will be finished in the near future. This will be welcome news to Pine City folks as well as the farmers in that region.
It looked like an opening night in a city much larger that Pine City, when the doors of the new Family Theatre were thrown open to the public for the first entertainment in the new show house. The building was crowded for both performances, there being as many on the outside waiting for the second performance as had gained admission. The pictures shown were of the best and an orchestra furnished the music.
125 Years Ago, 1895
On Tuesday this burg was overrun with Bohemians looking for land to settle on. The most of them came from northeastern Iowa, and came up here on the invitation of Hopewell Clark, they having come from their homes to attend the State Fair, and seeing the Pine County display, said, “If Pine County could raise such grain, vegetables and grass, that was just the country they were looking for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.