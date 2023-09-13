Dana Volkers Phillips

When I was asked to write this column, I wasn’t sure what topic I should focus on.  As the deadline for it neared, however, it became clear. Turning the calendar to September, sent my thoughts back to this same month last year. At that time my bookstore had been open for six months, and I was happily preparing for a busy holiday season. My husband and I had just moved our daughter to college for her first year of living on campus, and we were entering a new stage as empty nesters. Life was good.  

