When I was asked to write this column, I wasn’t sure what topic I should focus on. As the deadline for it neared, however, it became clear. Turning the calendar to September, sent my thoughts back to this same month last year. At that time my bookstore had been open for six months, and I was happily preparing for a busy holiday season. My husband and I had just moved our daughter to college for her first year of living on campus, and we were entering a new stage as empty nesters. Life was good.
One morning at the end of September, I drove to my bookstore and parked on the south side of Robinson Park. I got out of my truck and opened the door to the backseat to grab my bag. Before grabbing it, I looked up the road and saw an SUV heading straight for me. Three days later, I woke up in the hospital. I was told I had been airlifted from the scene and that my truck had been totaled. I was told that my skull had been fractured in multiple places, that I had bleeding on the brain, and that I had a traumatic brain injury. I was told that two of my ribs had been broken and that my kidney had been lacerated.
The first thing I remember saying in response to all of this was, “I trust Him.” You see, despite how busy my life was before I was hit, I made sure that every day I watched a sermon, read the Bible, practiced memorizing scripture, and prayed and prayed and prayed. I knew the devil likes to distract us and keep us from God, so every day I protected my time with Him. This is why when I woke up in that hospital room my mind, as damaged as it was, didn’t turn to fear or worry or trying to figure out how I was going to fix things. It turned to God because that’s where it had been turned before difficulty struck. I laid in that hospital bed and remembered Isaiah 41:13, “For I, the Lord your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, ‘Do not fear, I will help you.’” I remembered Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own insight. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.” And, I remembered Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God.”
Having Him to surround and hold me in His peace during that time is something for which I am incredibly thankful. I know He was protecting me that day, and I know He has been healing me since.
Every single one of us is going to have trouble. It’s up to us, however, if we go through our lives with God or without Him. He loves us so much, but He gives us the freedom to choose if we live in that love. I’ve gotten my share of things wrong in this life, but making God my top priority is something I got right. It took me 4 decades to get there, but I did and I’m so thankful that I did.
Dana Volkers Phillips is a local book connoisseur.
