Greece is a wonderful country. While my expectations of the country were only from movies that gave a coastal perspective, experiencing the country by bus gave me a richer view. Greece is mountainous, with flat valley land that extends to the sea. The culture is rich in national pride and, of course, games! Greece is the birthplace of the Olympics. The tradition of these games fueled the economy and the pride that a winner came from your home town.
The games were rotated from town to town so that everyone could share their economic gain. Though only naked men participated, they brought families and friends with them. That meant lots of tents of leather/canvas where athletes would camp for the games. There was a need to feed the thousands that came to watch and other entertainment to keep the tourist busy between events. Having the games come to town was a BIG deal. Corinth even put up a statue of Nike, goddess of victory, and knocked off the wings so that victory couldn’t fly away to another town!
Corinth was one of those towns that benefited from a consistent rotation of hosting the games. It’s a coastal town in southern Greece not far from Athens, so it had maritime commerce also. You may have heard of cars being upholstered in Corinthian leather? It meant luxury and sexiness. Corinth also boasted lots of brothels for the sailors that furloughed there. These sailors had lots of extra money to spend while they waited for their ships to set sail again. Before the Corinth Canal carved a pathway connecting Ionian Sea with the Aegean Sea, sailors had to unload ships and portage them over six miles only to repack the ship and sail on. Paul lived in this area over a year as a tent maker and sail repairer. With all the games continually bringing sails and tents, Paul had lots of opportunity to meet lots of people to share Jesus with.
Philippi, on the other hand was smaller and in northern Greece. This city was one of the first places Paul visited as he traveled through the Macedonian region of Greece. Paul would have never sailed to Greece without God sending a dream to encourage him to travel there in Acts 16:6-10. Paul lived and knew the Turkish side of the sea, but thought the Greek side was full of uncivilized heathens who worshiped all kinds of gods. Only divine intervention could encourage him to go to such a strange place to share Jesus. But Philippi is where he met Lydia – one of my favorite women of the Bible.
Paul’s usual way of meeting people to tell them about Jesus was to go to the Jewish synagogue as soon as he got into town. But Greece was a culture full of gods without synagogues, so he went to the river to see if people met there for prayer. It’s just the opposite now, with Turkey a Muslim culture and Greece an orthodox Christian culture. That’s where he met Lydia, and by the time Paul is forced out of town for new places to share Jesus, Lydia is leading a church in her home. Lydia’s house is the first church planted in Greece!
So, what did Greece teach me? Mostly that small beginnings make a difference – like in Philippi; and even a little light in a dark place plant seeds of love to grow – like in Corinth. Just like us, our impact to bring God’s love to places with hate and anger may seem impossible. The people we encounter might seem like heathens to us until God opens our eyes to actually go and meet them. We are called to love others – even those who are different than us -with God’s love. Our kind of love has strings attached and is based on their positive response. God sized love is all inclusive – even when we are being stinkers. It’s sacrificial love not dependent on a welcoming response. We share that God sized love so people can hear how special they all are to Him. God just wants us to love him back. That’s what Paul’s footsteps brought to the world: God sized love. So, where ever you are on your journey this week, keep your eyes open to see God’s love and your arms open to share it. And remember, Jesus loves you and so do I.
Julie Samuelson is a pastor of Hands for Pine City Outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.