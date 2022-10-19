Pastor Julie Samuelson

Greece is a wonderful country. While my expectations of the country were only from movies that gave a coastal perspective, experiencing the country by bus gave me a richer view.  Greece is mountainous, with flat valley land that extends to the sea. The culture is rich in national pride and, of course, games! Greece is the birthplace of the Olympics. The tradition of these games fueled the economy and the pride that a winner came from your home town.

