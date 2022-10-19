A generous donation of $9,319.97 was given by a former Pine City school teacher, Florence Kalenius, otherwise known as Miss Kalenius. Kalenius passed away on March 18, 2021 in Pine City at the age of 79.
The Pine City School Board graciously accepted the donation at the last regular school board meeting.
This deed was the culmination of a lifetime of giving to the Pine City schools and community, according to school board member and retired teacher/curriculum director, Candice Ames. “Florence came to this district and taught first and second grade and was a committed teacher,” recalled Ames. “One year there was a group of parents who liked her so much they wanted their kids to loop with her (where the teacher stays with a class two years in a row). She loved music and had a piano in her room. She was also on the curriculum committee for most of her career. It doesn’t surprise me a bit that she made this donation.”
Kalenius was a graduate of Barnum High School and Macalester College. She taught first and second grade for decades, and her specialties were reading, literacy, language arts, and music. According to sources, Kalenius had an infectious laugh and was delighted to be named as one of Pine City’s first “Teachers of the Year.”
Retired Pine City Elementary principal, Dave Arola, recalled of Kalenius, “I never heard Miss Kalenius say one negative comment about anyone she worked with including students. She was caring and willing to give all the extra time needed to her students. Her dedication was shown when she called in sick one winter morning. I met her at school early in her pajamas making sure her lesson plans were complete.”
It is uncertain at this time what the money will be used for. Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp said the school wants to make sure whatever they decide to do is something that really honors Kalenius since she was very special.
