Ah … the smell of coffee! The child in me re-lives the summer afternoons that my mother brought coffee to the field at four o’clock … the hour that farmers enjoyed afternoon refreshments.
Farm work was rigorous. Dust and chaff caked on sweat-drenched chambray shirts. By four o’clock during the long, hot summer afternoon, a hard-working farmer relished lunchtime – moments of well-earned rest and refreshment.
When I was still too young to help with fieldwork such as planting, cultivating or harvesting, I made sure I was in the house for lunchtime.
At about half past three, my mother, Sophie, made a big pot of fresh coffee. She always mixed an egg in the grounds. At the time, I didn’t know why and never asked. Egg mixed in the coffee grounds lent mysterious flavor properties and delightful fragrance to her fresh brewed coffee. Some call it church basement coffee. I found out later that it’s a Scandinavian practice with such wide acceptance that it transcended nationality and cultural norms – a practice with unanimous acceptance throughout the Midwest.
Mom filled a large Mason jar with her rapturous coffee and added just the right amount of cream and sugar. The rich aroma of coffee-ness swirled around the kitchen. She wrapped the jar in a towel and put the bundle in a washtub with a smaller jar of Cool Aid for us kids. Next came baloney sandwiches on white Wonder bread wrapped in wax paper, a big bowl of watermelon wedges and a plate of brownies or cookies, often fresh from the oven. She included enough Melmac cups for each of us plus a couple extra just in case a neighbor happened by. She covered the tub with a large towel and it took both of us to carry the loaded tub into our ’49 Buick for the trek to the field.
The men often worked the same field which made it convenient to feed them lunch at one location. Most of our farm acreage extended along a tree-lined ridge above the shores of Heron Lake in southwestern Minnesota. Sophie drove along the farm road that followed the ridge. I was always amazed at how the men had their rounds timed to be at the tree line for their four o’clock appointment with Mom and her washtub full of lunch goodness.
The washtub was set into lush grass under the trees. Mom passed a sandwich to everyone, followed by the watermelon wedges and brownies. Then she opened the coffee jar. As each cup of coffee was poured, the redolent aroma mingled with the earthy fragrance of grass and soil. This was the closest thing to a picnic for our family. Life was good. We enjoyed those four o’clock lunches together. Coffee in the field is a firmly rooted childhood memory – treasured and enduring.
Shirley Schmidt is a long-time contributor to the Pine City Pioneer. and a member of the Pine Writers group in Pine City.
Editor’s Note: We invite faith leaders, community members and thoughtful readers to share uplifting writing and ideas in “Inspirations.” For more information email editor@pinecitymn.com or call Mike at 320-629-6771.
