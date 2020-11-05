Frank Ritter of Bruno passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Sandstone Healthcare at the age of 92.
Frank was born Jan. 11, 1928 to John and Almira Ritter in Laverne. He was one of 17 children.
Frank is survived by his wife Kathy of Bruno; daughter Monica (Kim) Huebscher of South St. Paul; sons Dale Ritter of Ogilvie and Timothy Ritter of Minneapolis; 11 grandchildren; a multitude of great-grandchildren; siblings Dorothy, Anne, Donald, Ella, Robert, Betty, and Alice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Steven and Ronald Ritter; nine brothers and sisters.
Deacon Gene Biever officiated at a memorial service for Frank: 2:30 PM; Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment with military honors took place at Calvary Cemetery of Pine City.
Funeral arrangements for Frank Ritter are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
