Freedom Fest, other events happening this week and weekend

Freedom Fest and other fun events are happening this week and throughout the weekend! A Car/Truck Show & free BBQ will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at Pine Technical & Community College, Art in the Park will be held Friday evening at Pine City’s Robinson Park, Freedom Fest will be held on Saturday, June 24 at the Pine County Fairgrounds, and Solid Rock in the Park will be held on Sunday, June 25 at Pine City’s Robinson Park.
Art in the Park
Don’t forget about Art in the Park on Friday evening, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Pine City’s Robinson Park! The Whitesidewalls have been performing for over 45 years and feature five musicians who have performed with the likes of Bobby Vee, The Drifters, Del Shannon, Bo Diddley, Ricky Nelson, and more. The Pine City Lions will be serving brats that evening prior to the show.
Freedom Fest
Freedom Fest will take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Pine County Fairgrounds with a line-up of fun, family-friendly events taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Amazing Race will be returning this year. Advance registration is required and can be found at https://pinecitychamber.com/freedom-fest/.
Activities and features will include a Car Show, kids activities (from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.), food and beverages, music, photo booth and duck pond, kids vision screening, and vendors. Live music will take place at the Event Center starting with Tim Hadler at 10 a.m., Relax with Max at 12:30 p.m. and Sabatke & the Sirens at 3 p.m. Buffalo Head will be performing will be performing from 7-11 p.m.
Pine County 4-H will hold a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the 4-H Food Building. A beer garden will be open until 11 p.m. The Pine City Fire Department will be holding a Waterball Competition at noon, and a Beanbag Tournament will be held from 4-6 p.m.
The activities will culminate with a street dance in the evening and fireworks display at dusk.
Solid Rock in the Park
An outdoor music festival, “Solid Rock in the Park,” will be held on Sunday, June 25 from 1-6 p.m. at Pine City’s Robinson Park. Mike and the Vibes, Tru-Serva, Light 45, and the Steve Deude Band will be performing. A food truck, photo bus and balloon artist will be present as well.
