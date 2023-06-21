Freedom Fest, other events happening this week and weekend

Freedom Fest and other fun events are happening this week and throughout the weekend! A Car/Truck Show & free BBQ will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at Pine Technical & Community College, Art in the Park will be held Friday evening at Pine City’s Robinson Park, Freedom Fest will be held on Saturday, June 24 at the Pine County Fairgrounds, and Solid Rock in the Park will be held on Sunday, June 25 at Pine City’s Robinson Park. 

