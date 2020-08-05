The recent “Inspirations” story about the feed sack fabric inspired local resident, Joyce Rykema to contact the author and share her own feed sack memories.
During her summer break in 1958, between graduating from high school and starting college, Joyce’s parents encouraged her to participate in a feed sack sewing contest. To fulfill the requirements of the contest, she constructed a number of items made entirely from feed sacks which included a lined duster (a loose-fitting, lightweight short coat – a popular mid-century fashion); two dresses; a man’s shirt; an apron; pot holders; Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls; lunch cloth with napkins. The prize awarded to the winner was a sewing machine.
“Well, I didn’t win the sewing machine but I sure learned a lot,” Joyce quipped. “I grew up watching both my mother and grandmother sew much of the clothing that our family wore but I relied mostly on what I learned in seventh grade Home Economics class to sew the items for the contest.”
By the early 1950s, the popularity of feed sack fabric had begun to wane because the war was over and women didn’t have to depend on feed sacks for their fabric any more. Feed sack manufacturers partnered with The Cotton Council and pattern companies to sponsor sewing contests to help prop up their lagging sales.
Sewing up feed sacks for a contest was just the beginning of a life that has expressed creativity in many ways. During “shelter in place” this spring, Joyce sewed many masks for family and community. Also, a goal of sewing 80 hats for missions became a great stress releaser when she was home-bound. When asked how many to make her goal, “I have 18 more to go.”
Joyce grew up in south Minneapolis. Her father went to the Chicago World’s Fair and was so inspired by the experience that he began taking his family – all eight of them – to the Minnesota State Fair which became a treasured family outing. Joyce fondly remembers them bringing bag lunches and spending an entire day enjoying the fair.
While attending the University of Minnesota, Joyce learned about crop art in a class taught by Richard Abel. She won a blue ribbon at the 1972 Minnesota State Fair with her first crop art project. For many years since then, she has completed a crop art project for fair competition. She had been working on this year’s fair project, but, sadly, the Minnesota State Fair was canceled for this summer.
Joyce married Jim Rykema, an Air Force career man 54 years ago. During their married life, they moved to many locations around the U.S. Throughout her venerable teaching career, Joyce taught all grades along with various subjects, in many schools where ever they lived. To list all her teaching positions would require pages of space. But on Aug. 29, 2011 while she was on her way to a teacher’s meeting, a distracted driver tragically ended her teaching career. Her recovery was painful and lengthy but she refused to quit on life. Then her husband Jim of 54 years passed away on Dec. 25, 2017. Again, she refused to let the events of her life quash her bright and cheerful spirit.
Now, in addition to volunteering at New Horizons Thrift Store, Joyce happily enjoys her creative pursuits. Although Joyce appreciates her family, her church, many friendships here in Pine City, and is thankful for her full life, she really misses teaching. She receives much comfort through her faith, especially from her life verse, Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
