Pine County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Pine County has been chosen to receive $17,282 in Phase 37 and $24,639 in CARES money to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Pine County.
Pine County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously to Family Pathways Food Shelves, New Pathways, Catholic Charities, and A Place For You. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and nights of lodging.
In order to qualify to receive funds, the organizations must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government that are eligible to receive federal funds. They must have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter. If they are a private voluntary organization they must have a volunteer board.
A local board chaired by Kathy Wills of Family Pathways will determine how the funds awarded to Pine County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Public or private volunteer agencies interested in applying for these funds must contact Wills at Family Pathways, 6413 Oak St, North Branch, 651-674-8040 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. The meeting to distribute funds will be a Zoom meeting and applicants will be notified of the time. Those that apply for funding must attend the Zoom meeting.
More than one out of 10 Pine County residents aren’t sure how they’re going to be able to feed themselves and their families this month, according to Family Pathways CEO Lisa Mears.
“Up here, in Pine County, the food insecurity rate is 11%,” Mears said. “In Chisago and Isanti county, in our service area, it’s 7% and 8%.”
Family Pathways runs food shelves in Pine City, Sandstone, Chisago City, Forest Lake, Saint Croix Falls, Cambridge, North Branch and Onamia.
