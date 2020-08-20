Gary Sundermeyer

Gary Lee Sundermeyer, of Braham, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the Estates at Rush City. He was 69 years old.
Gary was born on Aug. 13, 1950 in Braham to parents Arthur and Kathryn (Rieffer) Sundermeyer. He attended Braham Schools until his senior years, when the family moved to Cambridge. He graduated from the Cambridge High School in 1968. Shortly after, he began his 35 year career at the Cambridge State Hospital. His compassion and patience made him a beloved aide to the patients he cared for. Eventually Gary transitioned from aide to the custodial staff where he worked until his retirement in 2004.
On September 11, 1976, Gary was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Marie Wolf in Cambridge. They were blessed with a daughter, Sara.
Gary loved visiting and being with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching shows about wars and history, crime shows, and anything about animals and nature. He will be dearly missed.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter Sara; brother Dennis (Janet) Sundermeyer of Pine City; sister Nancy (Randy) Fields of Isanti; uncles, Lester Sundermeyer and Jacob Rieffer; aunts, Alyce (Ralph) Anderson and Irene Rieffer; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.