Autumn is my favorite season. Not entirely because it’s cooler (I do enjoy my warm weather), but because of the feeling of fall.
The smell of falling leaves, the crunch of the already fallen forest underfoot, the memories of Halloween as a child. It brings me back to when I was young. My mom and dad would always put on a haunted house out of our garage. We lived in the middle of town, so of course our neighbors knew this was happening and would tell everyone they came into contact with.
Every year we did this, which was about three years, we would get bigger and bigger. The most memorable year was when we strung up my sister-in-law into a giant spider web so she could play a spider queen. We also had my brother’s best friend and his wife play Dracula and Dracula’s wife, and when I say that woman screamed, she SCREAMED.
We also had a giant, black plastic wall with arm holes in it so we could shove black gloved hands through to grab at passerby’s. My brother actually played a ghost that year too. My mom made a ghost on a long wooden pole that my brother would carry and run around the backyard with.
It was such an amazing time in my young life, and Halloween was always a time of fun, family, and enjoyment from how we got into the holiday. We still do, really. Just in smaller doses.
My family still partakes in a tradition that has happened since 1998; a pumpkin carving contest. Every year, we carve pumpkins and dress up. We judge the pumpkins and choose winners who get to take home a prize that has been passed from winner to winner for many years.
It’s a highlight of my season. Another highlight that I am looking forward to now is trick-or-treating with my daughter. Sandstone surprised me with how well the trick-or-treating does!
I know, I know, it’s only September. BUT, that won’t stop me from getting ready and reminiscing about all the fun I’m going to have this year!
I have already started to decorate my house!
What are you doing to get ready?
Until next time!
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
