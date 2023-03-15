The Pine CIty girls hockey season ended in round one of the section tournament to state runner up Orono. The Dragons would start the season with a strong push and win five of its first six games, including a nail biter against Marshall in the Thanksgiving tournament.
The Dragons would go cold after those five wins and lose 11 out of the next 13 games. It wasn’t all doom and gloom during the cold streak. The Dragons would upset Waconia and keep multiple games within a one goal including a comeback against Chisago Lakes. The Dragons found ways to lean on one another and continue to grind out the season. The Dragons would find success once again with a sweep of Princeton before starting the playoffs.
Head Coach Bill Aagaard sums up the 2022-’23 season saying, “The Pine City Area Dragon girls’ hockey team finished the season with a record of 10-16. Successfully hitting double digits in the win column for the first time in program history. With only one senior on the team and completing the third official season, the future is looking bright for the girls program.”
Pine Area Girls varsity lost in the section tournament to the Section 5A champion and state tournament runner-up, Orono. The vigorous path through 5A has Holy Angels, Orono, Mound Westonka, which holds 3 of the top 10 teams in Class A.
“We enjoy the competition and look forward to narrowing the gap each year,” noted Aagaard. “The Dragons added a critical component to their program.”
This was the Dragons first season with a full JV team and full varsity team. With 27 skaters and 2 goaltenders, this allowed two separate squads of JV and Varsity. The Dragons had fresh legs each game and development time for the underclassmen. The development of a JV squad allows the program to strengthen the younger core and increase the opportunity for the Pine City area girls hockey players. The added team is a crucial element towards program success and development. Aagaard shared some of the season highlights.
“The Dragons traveled to Marshall for the Thanksgiving Holiday Tournament and competed at both the Varsity and JV Squad levels,” said Aagaard. “Including a coach bus breaking down and lots of memories and laughs packed into one weekend.” This year, the team celebrated earning the programs first trophy by taking third place in the silver division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Tournament, he added. “We did suffer a few losses in close games that could have gone either way. We definitely look forward to seeing those opponents again next year.”
The Dragons hang up their skates and move into their spring sports but may have to hold for a while as the snow keeps piling up. The Dragons celebrated their success with a team gathering this past week and honored its award winners, including all-conference, honorable mentions academic and team award winners.
2022-2023 Season Awards
Mississippi 8 All-Conference earners are Rhiannon Ashworth, Arissa Rydberg and Abby Aagaard. All-Conference Honorable Mention earners are Emma Hermanson, Malia Mikyska and Ava Rydberg.
The Mississippi All-Conference Academic Team consists of Rhiannon Ashworth, Malia Mikyska, Isabella Schneider, Abby Aagaard, Arissa Rydberg, Emma Hermanson, Lexa Valvoda, Peyton Perreault, Alana Linnell, Kendall Steele, and Sophia Olson.
Team Awards
Team awards went to Madison G. Perreault (JV MVP), Camdyn Prokosch (JV Blue Liner), Abby Donaghue (Most Improved), Emma Hermanson (Ms. Hustle), Malia Mikyska (Blue Liner), Isabella Schneider (Rookie of the Year), and Gabby Schumacher (BB32 Character Award).
Special “Thanks” to senior, Gabby Schumacher, for her leadership and dedication to Dragon Hockey, added Aagaard.
