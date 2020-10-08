Wow, things around here are heating up. Can you feel it too? It’s not just Covid or the Vikings, it’s that November blessing called “election time.” Now I was a cheerleader – you probably guessed that by now – because I tried sports with balls and found that I usually got hit in the head instead of scoring points. However, I could loudly encourage and jump with enthusiasm to make my points. Boy, do we hear a lot of jumping up and down with enthusiasm these days!
Here is the important thing though: you make more impact when you jump up and down with enthusiasm about what you are FOR, than what you are against – or what the other team is against. Speaking what you are for isn’t as easy as it seems. Humans naturally pinpoint what we don’t like quicker than what we like. “What do you want to eat?” No response. “What don’t you want to eat?” Plenty of answers. Now put that into perspective of political ideology and heart felt passion about candidates. Yikes, it’s a verbal riot.
God isn’t surprised by any of this argumentative, negative noise. Romans 12:18 is proof of his understanding of the human heart: Do your part to live in peace with everyone, as much as possible. We all need to do our part as much as possible. That means actions and words to the best of my ability. To me that means helping keep conversations focused on what we are FOR, not what we are against. It means voting, too. The middle part of that verse is the killer – with everyone. Oh boy, is that hard. Everyone means everyone. No one is excluded no matter what. I am called to live in peace with everyone as much as possible.
So my suggestion is to try this: the next time the conversation is becoming negative, ask them to tell you what they are FOR and not what they are against – and that you will do the same. You can still get your ideas across, but you have to think more creativity about how to say them. Either way, jumping up and down enthusiastically about what you are for helps everyone live in peace with each other. And, no one gets hit in the head with a ball!
So, November, here we come. Declare what you are FOR. Cheer on your team. Vote. And no matter where your journey takes you this week, remember Jesus loves you and so do I.
JULIE SAMUELSON is co-pastor of Hands for Pine City Church (with husband Brad Samuelson). Contact them on Facebook, at hands4pc@gmail.com or 320-496-3009.
Editor’s Note: We invite faith leaders, community members and thoughtful readers to share uplifting writing and ideas in “Inspirations.” For more information email editor@pinecitymn.com or call Mike at 320-629-6771.
