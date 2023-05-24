The last few days I’ve heard some people complaining about how hot it is. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised. Every year it starts about this time of year. We decide it’s too hot. I did think maybe there’d be a little break from the complaining this year because of the miserably hard winter we had, but no such luck.
Personally, I like the change of seasons. It seems like most years about the time I’m getting tired of winter, spring turns everything into summer, and about the time I’m getting tired of summer autumn turns things back to winter again. It’s kind of a nice change of pace. Right now, I’m enjoying being outside in a T-shirt and shorts and not having to zip up a coat every time I leave the house. By the end of August, it will start to sound good to throw on a sweatshirt and look forward to those first few flakes of snow. But not right now.
A long time ago, things were pretty bad on the earth. It seems that almost everyone had turned their backs on God and forgotten about him and rejected His sovereignty. So, God decided to clean things up rather drastically. He flooded the entire earth and killed everything on it except for eight people, Noah, his three sons, and their wives, and the animals that God sent them to put on the ark. When the flood came everything else died, including all the people. God gets pretty angry about sin.
In spite of His anger, God did save the eight. And God wanted to remind those eight that He loved them. In fact, He loved His people enough that He said He would never do that again. He would never flood the world again. And He gave them signs of His promise so that they would never forget His promise. One of those signs was the rainbow. The rainbow comes out when the weather’s kind of rainy and reminds us that it’s just rain, not a worldwide flood. It reminds us of God’s love.
But God gave another sign as well. He promised Noah, “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.” (Genesis 8:22) Every sunrise and every sunset is a sign of God’s love. Every crop that demonstrates the fertility and abundance of the earth is a sign of God’s love. And of course, the change of seasons which happens several times a year is a sign of God’s love.
Don’t complain about the heat, rejoice that God loves us.
Of course, God still hates sin. But His great love overpowers His anger, and He is no longer anxious to destroy all of us sinners. And we are all sinners. God loves us enough that He sent His son to take the punishment for our sins. When Jesus died on the cross that was our death sentence. If you look at how He was treated by the Romans and hung on a cross until He could no longer breathe, then you see exactly how much God despises our sinfulness. He took His anger out on Jesus so that we have forgiveness and eternal life.
In C.S. Lewis’s book, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” the inhabitants of the land of Narnia are miserable. They complain, ”It’s always winter, but never Christmas.” When the great lion, Aslan appears, the snow begins to melt, and spring arrives and there is great joy in the land. When Aslan defeats the evil witch, everything is right again, and people’s lives are peaceful and good.
When the world struggles with sin, Christmas comes. Jesus, our Savior, blesses us with His presence and defeats the evil that has a hold on us. We don’t have an everlasting winter. We don’t have an everlasting summer. We have a God who loves us and sends us seasons to remind us of that great love.
At this time of year, it’s good to thank God that He has gotten us through another winter. Next fall let’s remember to thank him for getting us through another summer. And every change of season let’s remember that those seasons are a sign of His love which gets us through this life and into eternal life. That’s how much He loves us.
Glen Kleppe is the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church.
