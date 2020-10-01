Gordon Stennes, child of God, age 90, died peacefully Sept. 17, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Avonne (Bakken) Stennes.
Survived by his children Heidi Stennes of Minneapolis, Rebecca (Richard) Schlough of St. Cloud, Scott (Cynthia) Stennes of Maple Grove; granddaughters Madalyn Skarolid (Tyler), Helen Stennes,
Chloe Schlough, Julia Schlough, grandson Parker Stennes, great granddaughter Greta Skarolid.
Gordon was the first Director of the Vocational Technical School in Pine City from 1965 through the mid 1970s.
Memorials are preferred and can be made to the organization of your choice OR Grace Lutheran Church in memory of Gordon Stennes, 332 Vance Ave Erskine, MN 56535. No services have been scheduled at this time. Internment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
