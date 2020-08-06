10 Years Ago, 2010
Sokol Camp on the north end of Cross Lake celebrates its 80th year this year, and the annual Booya Picnic on Aug. 15 promises to be bigger and better than ever.
A motorcycle caught fire near the corner of Fifth Street SE and Second Ave. SE on Wednesday morning, burning until Pine City firefighters responded to the scene. Eyewitnesses said the owner of the motorcycle had visited Sauser’s Hardware looking for a tool to fix a mechanical problem on his bike. He left the store, then returned a short time later seeking a fire extinguisher.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A Hinckley woman faces charges of felony assault after she allegedly threatened two people with an axe. Arlene Louise Victor was arrested Saturday, July 29 after an argument in the street on Lawler Ave. Deputies who responded to the scene found that the woman apparently removed the axe from her car and threatened two people, using the axe. One of the motorist got the axe away from Victor before deputies arrived.
Gary Madison, a 1975 graduate of Pine City High School, is producing and directing his first Off Broadway production. Madison attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ. He has lived in New York since 1994, where he works full time giving voice lessons and producing plays. The son of Doris Madison, Gary produces and directs under the name Madison Michaels.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Smoke rising from the debris at the village dump will be a thing of the past beginning next Monday, Aug. 10. All burning in public dumps throughout the state will be outlawed and dumps must be operated as land-fills in an effort to minimize air pollution.
The Coca Cola Bottling company in Pine City was broken into sometime last Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. However, it was reported nothing was stolen.
Special efforts are now being made by the Minnesota Historical Society crew now reconstructing the Tom Connor Fur Trading post west of Pine City to have the work as near completion as possible for the dedication program at the site, Aug. 15. The dedication is one of the features of the Pine County Fair celebration.
75 Years Ago, 1945
The board of directors of the Pine City Cooperative Creamery Assn., who have been working on ways and means during the past month to expand plant facilities to properly take care of their ever increasing volume, have entered into an agreement whereby Land O’Lakes will build immediately a central drying plant to process the skim milk of the local creamery as well as some of the creameries in neighboring towns.
100 Years Ago, 1920
At a special meeting of the Pine City council held last Friday evening, the bid of Paul Perkins for the Acme truck and the W.S. Knott Co. for a chemical engine was accepted. The truck will cost the village $2,518.88 and the chemical $1,725 making a total of $4,243.88 for the complete outfit.
A baby boy was born at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gottry, last Saturday.
125 Years Ago, 1895
What Pine City wants at the present time is more manufacturers. The farming country around the place settling up very rapidly and this place will be one of the very centers for the marketing of produce on the line, but we need something more. We must have manufacturers to furnish employment for the many young men who will grow up on these farms. We want them to stay here and become a part of our community the best way to accomplish this is to get them something to do.
Doran and Alguire, Rock Creek, commenced threshing about a week ago, and report grain running heavy.
