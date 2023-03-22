Grocery store chains eye former Pamida site

The prospect of the former Pamida building being occupied by a chain grocery store was pitched to the Pine City Council at last week’s regular meeting.
Though the realtor, Ben Copperthite of Rice Properties, didn’t specify which big chain grocery stores are interested in the property, he did say that if a grocery store did move in, they would like to see an adjoining liquor store also occupy the building.
“The reason for coming here today is to see the interest level,” said Copperthite. “We heard that Pine City is interested in getting another grocery store other than Walmart.” The investment, he said, would be significant in the way of a new parking lot, new building facade, lighting, and signage, adding that they are looking at a way to “bridge the gap” asking for support from the city.
One option included the relocation of the municipal liquor store, which Copperthite felt would increase liquor store revenue being located close to Walmart and off the freeway where traffic averages 3,200 cars per day exiting the freeway off ramp. He said the other option could include the city allowing another privately-run liquor store to operate within city limits.
Copperthite said that the owner of the property, which has sat vacant since 2019 when Shopko, (formerly Pamida) was closed, would like to see the city pay for a new parking lot which could cost several hundred thousand dollars. The property owner would pay for the facade update, lighting, signage, and other expenses.
“I’m just approaching the topic to see if there is an avenue to go back to these chains and either say there may be legs or it doesn’t make sense monetarily,” said Copperthite.
Council member, Steve Ovick, said the city offers some loans with low interest rates that the property owner could look into redoing the building facade.
Copperthite noted, “If the owner has some guarantees that the city is going to do the parking lot, there could be an agreement. We’ll be able to do the deal if the city is behind it. The city would have to consider what the payback is though.”
Council member, Kyle Palmer, said, “It would be nice to know up front everything they want and long-term needs, then we can digest everything.”
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said that he met with the property owner a couple times, and the owner asked for help from the city. Ovick said that he is in favor of continuing the conversation. Council member, Dave Hill, suggested the property owner contact the county economic developer.
“I think it’s exciting that the conversation is happening,” added council member, Gina Pettie.
Liquor store manager, Laura Smetana, said to move the municipal liquor store to somewhere with higher traffic is a “win win” but questioned whether the cost of the property lease would make sense financially. “If it was a decent lease and affordable, we would see an increase [in revenue] because there are a lot of stores that have moved out to the interstate, and their sales have increased. Where Fairview was is about twice as much space as what we have now and is on one level.” Previously, Smetana and the council had expressed concerns over the current space limitations and needing to store items off-site.
The council asked Copperthite to come back with more information.
