I have finally reached that point in my mom life where my child no longer needs her crib.
This past weekend, we celebrated my daughter’s second birthday. It was so much fun. Family came from Cambridge, Rush City, Mora, and Pine City, and even Crosby, all to see her. She enjoyed all the new toys and clothing she was given, but I think her favorite part was getting to share her new sandbox with her cousins who are just a year or two older than her.
It was great to see all the family and celebrate our little girl (she is on the smaller side, per her doctor).
The next day, which was a Sunday, I told my partner to take our daughter and go find something fun to do. This pregnant momma got to work on our daughter’s new room. I spent the entire morning watching a movie on my phone and working on moving our stuff that we stored in that room into bins and threw away what we didn’t need.
I moved and pushed and strained all to get the room remotely usable for her when she got home that day. I put together her bed rails so she didn’t fall out of the bed and made her new bed with her new Bluey comforter and throw blanket. Bluey is her favorite show and her birthday was themed around that.
When she got home, she was so excited to see her bed. Her aunt had come over shortly after that and gifted her an old bookcase that her aunt and her siblings had when they were kids. It was a very sweet gift since my daughter’s aunt (she’s my best friend, but you know, we’re basically sisters), had that since she was a little girl.
After her aunt came, we got our daughter all comfy in her new bed with the Playstation 4 and t.v. in there so she could watch her shows before bed, just like she did in mommy and daddy’s room.
That night, I walked into her old room and felt sad, but happy. Her old room, which we now call the nursery, will be redone for baby number two. We don’t know the gender yet, but we can at least get the room all ready to go so we can bring the baby home and just enjoy time with them and not worry about where their clothes are going to go, their diapers, or any new little things we get for them.
I’m proud of my daughter for growing up and becoming her own little self, and I’m proud that I’m growing another little one.
I’m sad that time is moving so fast.
As most parents know, time is gone in a blink of an eye. One minute you have a little baby in your arms, completely dependent on you, to a two year old who can almost use the potty and drink out of normal cups. Time flies when you’re having fun, they say.
Until next time!
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
