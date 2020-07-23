10 Years Ago, 2010
Pine City Summer Rec expanded its tennis program in 2010 to include children 5-8 years old. These young children were introduced to an innovative tennis program called Quick Start Tennis, endorsed by the USTA.
Robert Musgrove, President of Pine Technical College, accepted a $500 donation from Bridget Peterson of the Mora BPW Association. The donation will be credited to the Pine Technical College Foundation’s 2010 Bridging the Dream Scholarship Campaign. Through donations from local organizations and individuals, the Pine Technical College Foundation is able to award thirty $1,000 scholarships to students this fall semester.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Hope Lutheran church of Grasston is having a polka service on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. in Fabian Hellzen Park. Marv Ronvel and the Polka Kings will present the service. There will be a pig roast dinner following, with proceeds to be matched by AAL Branch #7140. In case of rain, the event will be held in the church.
Doug Haavisto, a career agent with the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ Pine City office, recently received an achievement award. Haavisto, a 10-year employee of the Department of Corrections, was recognized for exemplary performance during the last year. Achievement awards are given annually by the Department of Corrections Community Services division. R.T. Mucrone, deputy commissioner of corrections, sent the award to Haavisto.
50 Years Ago, 1970
A rural farm accident claimed the life of Frank Pavek of Pine City on Monday evening.
Local young men did Pine City proud last Friday when they swept first, second, third and fourth place wins in the senior division of the Princeton to Cambridge Rum River Canoe Paddlerama. First place winners were Doug Berglund and Drew Rydberg.
The first hole in one has been shot by Doug Koepsell of Cambridge on their new Purple Hawk golf course. He shot the hole in one a week ago on the 11th hole, a 145 yard par 3. He slammed the ball to the pin with an eight iron.
75 Years Ago, 1945
A truck hauling peas, occupied by Philip Swanson, driver and Rodney Holmberg, crashed head on into a Ford pickup truck in which five people were riding. The accident happened about two miles west of Rock Creek. All of the injuries were minor.
Plans for a TB test of all Pine County cattle are underway, according to County Agent C.P. Shumway.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The State Automobile Club, after making their annual automobile tour, has decided that Pine County had the best roads they have traveled over, and had done the most road work and improving of any county through which they passed.
The state association tour was run from St. Paul to Duluth last Friday.
Webb Hedge sold his car up at Keewatin last week. Webb was demonstrating the car to the purchasers and as we understand it, was displaying the power of the big motor by driving at a lively clip down hill, (some cars run both up and down hill) when the rear wheel came off. Fortunately, no damage was done, it only clinching the sale, so Webb says.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Levi Ardner left on Monday for Fish Lake where he goes to ply his trade for a couple months.
The annual Rock Creek school meeting was held Saturday evening, and Olaf Erickson was elected clerk for three years. We are to have a nine months term with Miss Lizzie Badger as teacher. See “Jack” smile.
