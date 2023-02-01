What’s the old adage? “If the groundhog sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, we will have an early spring.”
Turns out, Groundhog Day was based on a Christian holiday, Candlemas, imported to the U.S. from Europe. Forty days after Christmas was “Candlemas,” commemorating Jesus’ presentation in the temple. There, upon seeing the child, the prophet Simeon declared: “Master, now you are dismissing your servant in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to your people Israel.” (Luke 2:29-32)
So, people lit candles 40 days after Christmas, in homage to that light, and recited another old adage: “If Candlemas be fair and bright, Winter has another flight. If Candlemas brings clouds and rain, Winter will not come again.”
Now, I’m not superstitious, but I do keep an eye on my shadow. Are you startled by your shadow side? Afraid of the dark? Questions like this come to mind after reading Barbara Brown Taylor’s book: Learning to Walk in the Dark.
In it, Taylor challenges our assumptions about darkness being associated with all that is evil in the world. She invites the reader to ‘let your eyes adjust’ to the darkness, she visits an underground cave to experience complete darkness, and even has guides, who are blind themselves, walk her through an obstacle course blindfolded.
In the Bible, darkness is there from the beginning: “The earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep, while a wind from God swept over the face of the waters.” (Genesis 1:2)
It’s neither good nor bad – it just is. As we learned from the storms that packed a wallop last month, when the power goes out you must be prepared for the darkness, and all the other amenities we take for granted. Out come the candles; don’t open the freezer door; how will we bathe without hot water? Anybody got a spare generator?
As people of faith, we know that there is nothing to fear of the dark. Stargazers know this all-too-well. You’ll have a much better view of the Milky Way on a clear, moonless night. The apostle Paul was blinded before he could “see the light” and begin his ministry. Jesus was born in a dark stable and raised from the darkness of a newly hewn tomb. Once we allow our eyes to adjust to the dark, then even our own darkness can help us see more clearly how much we need it to let our light so shine.
