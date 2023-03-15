May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load,
May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road
May you taste the sweetest pleasures
That fortunes are bestowed,
And may all your friends remember all the favors you are owed
Creamy Reuben Casserole
1 can (14 oz.) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
1-1/4 c. chopped cooked corned beef
1 c. sour cream
1 small onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 c. shredded Swiss cheese
2 slices rye bread, cubed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine sauerkraut, corned beef, sour cream, onion and garlic. Transfer to a greased 11x7-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and bread cubes; Drizzle with butter. Bake. Uncovered, until heated through and cheese is melted, 25-30 minutes.
Key Lime Pie Poke Cake
1 (15.25 oz.) pkg. white cake mix
1 c. water
3 eggs
1/3 c. vegetable oil
Filling:
1 (3 oz.) pkg. lime-flavored gelatin mix
1 c. boiiling water
1/4 c. key lime juice, or to taste
Topping:
1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk
3/4 c. heavy whipping cream
1/2 c. Key lime juice
2 drops green food coloring
Preheat the oven. Grease 9x13-inch baking pan. Combine cake mix, water, eggs, and oil in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on low speed until moistened. Increase speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes clean, 24 to 29 minutes Dissolve the gelatin mix in boiling water. Add Key lime juice and mix well. Use a fork to poke holes all over the baked cake. Spoon gelatin-key lime mixture all over the cake. Refrigerate until completely cool. Make topping by mixing sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream, Key lime juice, and food coloring with an electric mixer until well combined. Cover cake with topping. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
