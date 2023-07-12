Hazel Dorau

Hazel Elizabeth Dorau, age 78, went home to be with her lord and savior on Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, grand mother, great grandmother and Christian.
Hazel was born on her family farm in Pine Lake Township on May 16, 1945. She graduated from Finlayson High School in 1963 and moved to Minneapolis to work at Northwestern National Bank. She later moved to Seattle and continued working in banking.
Hazel married Kenneth Dorau on June 26, 1965 and moved to West Point, N.Y. where Ken was stationed at the Military Academy.
Ken and Hazel put down their roots in Finlayson, Minn. in April of 1969.
Hazel was a faithful Christian and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Finlayson where she was a superintendent and teacher of Sunday School, Deacon and organist.
Hazel was a first responder for 17 years. Her hobbies included reading, singing, playing piano, baking, gardening, and walking, often three miles a day.
Hazel is survived by her husband, Ken; her sons, Dwight, Phil (Adrene), Jon, and David (Khristy); her grandchildren, Sara (Clint), Marc (Toni), Katie, Emma, James, Sadie, Wyatt, Colin, Ethan and Alexis; her great grandchildren, Leah, Amy, Kyle, Cale and Ava; her siblings, Shirley, Howard, Marvin and Nancy.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Sadie Korpi, and siblings, Everett, Willis, Verna and Donald.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Finlayson. Pastor Gary Zikan officiated. Music was provided by Gail Zikan. Casketbearers were, Clint Jacobs, Marc Axelson, James Dorau, Wyatt Dorau, Kyle Peterson, Cale Jensen, Colin Dorau and Ethan Dorau. Burial was at the Finnish Lutheran Cemetery.
