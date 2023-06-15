Heard it on the Streets asks: What are you excited to do this summer break? At Robinson Park Jun 15, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “The Pine County Fair … the games at the carnival.” Claire Schmidt, Pine City “The beach and to the store to get ice cream.” Kira Bothum, Pine City “Going to the beach, the park and gymnastics.” Athena Bothum, Pine City “Going on rides at the fair and getting cotton candy.” Rosalyn Schmidt, Pine City “Sports and no school. Going to summer rec.” Gabe Kirby, Rock Creek Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News MS Bike Ride rolls through Pine City! Heard it on the Streets asks: What are you excited to do this summer break? Editorial cartoon Afraid of becoming my dad Letter to the editor: Rush City Airport Fly-in/Drive-in Fun run winners VFW poppies Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo-year-old Pine City boy dies in drowningProperty purchased in Beroun for GUMI Camp USADragon trap shooting team ends season, sends athletes to stateForced abatement due to blight at Pine City residenceCrash on Highway 61 in Beroun leads to death of motorcyclistPine County Sheriff's Jail Roster June 8, 2023Pine County Sheriff's report and jail roster June 15, 2023Pine County Sheriff's Jail RosterCrash on Highway 61 leads to death of motorcyclistCity considers allowing alcohol in the parks Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRuby Lucille Heller (1)Northern Lights Express receives funding, work begins (1)Jon Dahl (1)Deanna Schultz (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jun 15 Pine City Council: Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 ECLR Summer Discovery Program Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 Day Break Respite: Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 Live music at the Pine City Library Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 Sandstone Library Book Group Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 TOPS Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 Sweet Summer Sounds Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15 Pine City Lions Club Thu, Jun 15, 2023 Jun 16 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16 Hog Wild BBQ at Three Twenty Fri, Jun 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.