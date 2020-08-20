Help save Willow River CIP

On Aug. 13 I attended the Stand Up for CIP Rally in Moose Lake. The event had an amazing turnout and featured many speakers.
The Willow River Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP) is a government program that works ... and it’s being cut. The MN DOC, blaming the Coronavirus for its $14,000,000 budget deficit, is cutting two of its best programs. Willow River and Togo CIP (its counterpart) account for less than 1.8 percent of the DOC’s $611,119,000 budget. Many great jobs will be lost in the Pine County community. This is one of those rare government programs that generates a substantial monetary and social return on taxpayer money (I’ll explain below).
In short, CIP is designed for repeat non-violent offenders (i..e drug and property felonies) who have ended up in prison, either because of a long criminal history or because probation did not work for them. It’s an intensive and highly structured program for 270 (180 at WR, 90 at Togo) qualifying male offenders. Phase I is six months with an emphasis on education, critical thinking, chemical treatment, rigorous exercise and boot camp.
They must also work, much of it benefiting the community or non-profits. For instance, participants build houses for Habitat for Humanity, provide over 50 hours a week in staff time to Camp Heartland, unload trucks for Disabled American Veterans, participate in community improvement projects, and provide help during emergencies (the Willow River and Moose Lake floods are a great example). They participate in restorative justice measures. There are also vocational opportunities, and other college and career prep guidance.
Upon completing Phase I, there is another six months of Phase II and III (mostly served in the community). In other words, they are getting an early release from prison, saving the taxpayer money in further incarceration costs.
CIP works: it decreased the chances of reoffending with a new felony by 32 percent, and decreased the chances of reincarceration by 35 percent. There are many success stories from graduates, including one who became a dentist and many who obtained jobs in corporate America. Graduates go on to become productive, taxpaying members of our communities, support their families, and become better parents and community members. When you consider the reduction in crime, the reduction in current and future incarceration, the reduction of law enforcement and court expenses, the reduction in child welfare cases, the end of generational poverty, the reduction in social support needs, the addition to the tax base, the addition of productive employees and community members, the program more than pays for itself. A conservative estimate is that the program has returned $47,000,000 to the economy.
The CIP staff work hard. When they had a Coronavirus outbreak among the offenders, it was contained and their efforts kept Pine County numbers down. The staff has done everything right; they don’t deserve to lose their jobs and have the facilities shut down.
The program will also not be effective if it is moved to a prison. For it to work, it has to be in a camp setting away from the prison. It’s been tried in prisons, and it’s not nearly as effective.
Our local legislators are working hard on this and are aware of it. A separate supplemental budget is needed to continue the program, and there sounds like support from the legislature. Please reach out to the governor’s office and legislative leaders and ask to put the cuts on hold and to push for a separate supplement. It often feels like we’re the forgotten area of the state - if you value this program and the jobs that it provides, make your voices heard.
