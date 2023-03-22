High waters, flooding predicted with spring thaw

According to the National Weather Service flooding probability of the Snake River, waters are predicted to rise approximately 4.5 to 5.5 feet, with the probability of rising to about 8 feet, based on conditions as of March 6, 2023. The highest historic crest was July of 1972 at 10.38 feet.
Most recently, crests have hovered around 6 to 8 feet, according to National Weather Service data.
Al Johnson, of the Lake Improvement Committee of Pokegama Lake Association, said that the flooding all depends on the rate of melt. “If we get rapid melt and normal precipitation, the level will probably come up about 4.5 to 5 feet,” noted Johnson. “If we get rapid melt and higher than normal rain, it will probably come up 5 to 5.5 feet. If we get a gradual melt and normal rainfall it will probably come up 3 to 3.5 feet.”
He added that the area has had over 9 inches of moisture since Nov. 1, 2022, which is double what the area usually receives. “The winter of Nov. 2000 to Mar. 2001, we had 8.8 inches of moisture,” he added. “On Apr. 27, 2001 the reading on the river gauge was 9.23 feet so the level came up about 6 feet. I found that St. Cloud had 3.5 inches of rain that month, which added to the high level.”
According to the Mar. 9, 2023 Spring Flood Outlook report by the National Weather Service, an early snowpack as well as above-normal temperatures caused frost depths to be more shallow than normal. The report said that there was enough snowpack across the area during the colder periods (around Christmas through the New Year) to limit deeper frosts from developing. Below-normal precipitation in the summer and fall of 2022 across the region allowed for soil moisture and water levels to fall below their long-term averages. Frost depths will initially hinder infiltration if there is a sudden thaw, which will allow more runoff, the report explained.
Johnson advised those living near water bodies to move items near the water to higher ground when possible to avoid losing them with the spring flooding.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson says the best thing people can do is to get flood insurance. “That is the best way to protect or recover from a flood,” he said, adding that there may be a waiting period for this type of insurance.
