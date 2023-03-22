High waters, flooding predicted with spring thaw

Based on a conditional simulation by the National Weather Service, waters are expected to rise 4-5 feet with the spring thaw.

According to the National Weather Service flooding probability of the Snake River, waters are predicted to rise approximately 4.5 to 5.5 feet, with the probability of rising to about 8 feet, based on conditions as of March 6, 2023. The highest historic crest was July of 1972 at 10.38 feet. 

