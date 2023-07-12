5 Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings–20.00 Cash–Elaina Adelman
44 Hinckley Lumber–T-shirt–Ron Anick
165 Woodlands National Bank–Weekend Bag–Elnor Auge
50 Koppy Motors–2 Saints tickets–Mark Axtell
98 Slims Service–Gift Certificate–Sherie Balfanz
148 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Braxton Barnes
119 Northview Bank–Bottle–Erin Bentry
26 Beauty & Beyond–Gift Certificate–Cindy Bloom
134 R&S Hardware–Skeeter Log–Becki Bridenstine
73 Slims Service–Hair Wrap–Judy Brouse
38 Family Dollar–Kids Chair–Bryan Brown
53 Koppy Motors–2 Saints tickets–Bryan Brown
87 Town & Country Insurance–$20.00 Cash–Bryan Brown
135 R&S Hardware–Skeeter Log–Amanda Brown
145 Slims Service–Mug–Bryan Brown
143 Country Chiropractic–Hot-Cold Pack–AdamCarlson
89 Town & Country Insurance–$20.00 Cash–KathyCarr
9 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Taylor Carson-Keller
20 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Taylor Carson-Keller
81 Sunnyside Studio Works–Table Runner–Taylor Carson-Keller
86 Town & Country Insurance–$20.00 Cash–Taylor Carson-Keller
74 Slims Service–Journal–Arnie Cekalla
79 Subway–Gift Certificate–Arnie Cekalla
33 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Sweatshirt–Ava Cessna
41 Hinckley Lumber–Stocking Hat–Klara Chaffee
61 Kurt’s Cenex–Gift Certificate– Angela Charchenko
151 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Angela Charchenko
188 Beaver Meadow–Garden Center–Gift Certicate–AngelaCharchenko
170 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Terry Clark
133 Gerald Schmidt Construction–$20.00 Cash–KateDahlquist
4 Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings–20.00 Cash–Nikita Davis
124 Stylist on Main–Power FX–Lane Davis
126 El Tucan–Gift Certificate–Carter Davis
156 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Parker Davis
174 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Carter Davis
80 Subway–Gift Certificate–Monica Diedrich
82 Taco Bell–Gift Certificate–Terri Doerr
48 Hinckley Party Rental–$20.00 Cash–Sue Dougherty
60 Kurt’s Cenex–Gift Certificate–Jackie Drake
149 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Jackie Drake
182 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Vicky Eiffler
10 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Vic Elfstrum
114 Bogeys on Main–Gift Certificate–Amanda Elfstrum
131 Gerald Schmidt Construction–$20.00 Cash-Taylor Erickson
11 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Carla Fatland
21 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Carla Fatland
43 Hinckley Lumber–Gift Certificate–Carla Fatland
62 Maser Electric–Gift Certificate–Carla Fatland
121 Northview Bank–Mug–Carla Fatland
136 R&S Hardware–Hummingbird Feeder–Shelley Fekix
65 Maser Electric–Gift Certificate–Danielle Fjosne
84 Taco Bell–Gift Certificate–Danielle Fjosne
122 Northview Bank–Mug–Danielle Fjosne
152 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Danielle Fjosne
99 Slims Service–Gift Certificate–Noah Foster
76 Steve’s Alignment–Gift Certificate–Becky Fromm
7 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Traver Gaghler
140 Art Pop Quilts–Hand Crafted Tote–Erin Gentry
32 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Sweatshirt–Ann Goddard
77 Subway–Gift Certificate–Ann Goddard
103 Welia-Water Jug–Shane Goddard
104 Welia–Earbuds–AnnGoddard
111 Welia-Pens & Pad–Ann Goddard
13 Auto Value–Water Bottle-Elliott Golly
25 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Elliott Golly
27 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Gift Certificate–Elliott Golly
125 Stylist on Main–Norwex–Elliott Golly
158 Woodlands National Bank–Bag Chair-Dawn Golly
45 Hinckley Lumber–T-shirt–Dave & Laurie Hammer
78 Subway–Gift Certificate–Ronald Hanson
138 Art Pop Quilts–Hand Crafted Tote–Bob Hanson
93 Whistle Stop Café–Gift Certificate–Hannah Hartl
146 Hinckley Lumber–Gift Certificate–Reese Hartl
150 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Hannah Hartl
164 Woodlands National Bank–Cooler–Brook Hartl
168 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Emberly Helmbrecht
68 Northbound Collision–$20.00 Cash–Karen Helwig
179 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Andrew P. Hicbek
91 Town & Country Insurance–Unbrella–Missy Higgins
49 Hinckley Party Rental–$20.00 Cash–Sandra Hinds
123 Northview Bank–Mug–Gary Hinds
85 Taco Bell–Gift Certificate–Kathy Horbacz
110 Welia–Pens & Pad–Kathy Horbacz
154 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Sherry Huerd
2 Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings–20.00 Cash–Jody Irlbeck
46 Hinckley Lumber–T-shirt–LeoIrlbeck
116 Bogeys on Main–Gift Certificate–Karen Johnson
142 Country Chiropractic–Hot-Cold Pack–Nick Johnson
17 Auto Value–Water Bottle–Jessie Kettler
30 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Gift Certificate–Jessie Kettler
34 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Sweatshirt/Tote–Jessie Kettler
56 Kroschel Agency–Goodie Bag–JessieKettler
Hinckley Corn and clover Button Winner–Pick up at Woodlands National Bank
23 Auto Value–Water Bottle–JenelleKingbird
42 Hinckley Lumber–Gift Certificate–Kris Kirchgatter
105 Welia–Smart Hydration–KallinKlar
186 Beaver Meadow Garden Center–Gift Certicate–Kalli Klar
14 Auto Value–Water Bottle–AprilKoskinen
71 Northbound Collision–$20.00 Cash–MariahKretkow
169 Tobies–Gift Certicate–BrittaniLarson
19 Auto Value–Water Bottle–RichLathrop
183 Finlayson Ag Center–Gift Certificate–Tracy Lind
102 Welia–Water Jug–Gary Lindberg
108 Welia–Gift Bag–JudyLuoma
37 Family Dollar–Kids Chair–HaylieMacke
69 Northbound Collision–$20.00 Cash–CherylMalm
187 Beaver Meadow Garden Center–Gift Certicate–Becca Maslonkowski
162 Woodlands National Bank–Cooler–Athena Massey
55 Koppy Motors–2 Saints tickets–AlMathias
101 Welia–Cooler–Kari Matson
153 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Malinda McMahon
155 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Malinda McMahon
75 Steve’s Alignment–Gift Certificate–Tony Mcrean
172 Tobies–Gift Certificate–Anthony McVean
97 Slims Service–Gift Certificate–LisaMiller
159 Woodlands National Bank–Bag Chair–Dave Moore
120 Northview Bank–Mug–SavannahMorgan
109 Welia–Gift Bag–Jacklyn Mueller
1 Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings–20.00 Cash–Cheryl Nichols
175 Tobies–Gift Certicate–AlahgyNillalpord
66 MN Goose Garden–Gift Certificate–Tim O’Donovan
178 Tobies–Gift Certicate–RoxanneOrvis
51 Koppy Motors–2 Saints tickets–TaraPetersen
118 Northview Bank-Bottle–Deb Peterson
181 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Nick–Pontrelli
29 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Gift Certificate–Mary Price
171 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Bruce Quiggle
6 Auto Value–Water Bottle–WendyReamer-Johnson
12 Auto Value–Water Bottle–JoanneRichards
59 Kurt’s Cenex–Gift Certificate–RosieRobertson
70 Northbound Collision–$20.00 Cash–Rosie Robertson
127 El Tucan–Gift Certificate–RosieRobertson
106 Welia–Gift Bag–Hilxica Roszskazofe
115 Bogeys on Main–Gift Certificate–Susan Rynnearson
167 Woodlands National Bank–Weekend Bag–Dawn Sadler
3 Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings–20.00 Cash–Katie Sager
163 Woodlands National Bank–Cooler–Katie Sager
40 Hinckley Hair–Gift Certificate–Rachel Schlomka
54 Koppy Motors–2 Saints tickets–Rachel Schlomka
63 Maser Electric–Gift Certificate–Rachel Schlomka
130 El Tucan–Gift Certificate–RachelSchlomka
173 Tobies–Gift Certificate–Rachel Schlomka
22 Auto Value–Water Bottle–DorothySchmidt
95 Slims Service–Gift Certificate–Dorothy Schmidt
144 Country Chiropractic–Hot-Cold Pack–Gerald Schmidt
147 Hinckley Lumber–Gift Certificate–Dorothy Schmidt
160 Woodlands National Bank–Cooler–Gerald Schmidt
166 Woodlands National Bank–Weekend Bag–Sharon Schutts
112 Welia–Pens & Pad–Bonnie Scullard
8 Auto Value–Water Bottle–TomShober
157 Grand Cinema–4 Movie Passes–Tom Shober
24 Auto Value–Water Bottle–BettySikiink
47 Hinckley Party Rental–$20.00 Cash–Justin Skutevik
83 Taco Bell–Gift Certificate–DeeSmith
117 Northview Bank–Bag Chair–SirleySomora
176 Tobies–Gift Certicate–J. Sowers
92 Town & Country Insurance–Cooler–Brent Steele
100 Welia–Cooler–Dannelle Sturther-Fjosne
36 Family Dollar–Chair–Carlie–Swanson
177 Tobies–Gift Certicate–Carlie Swanson
67 MN Goose Garden–Gift Certificate–Robert Swenson
161 Woodlands National Bank–Cooler–Steve Tafen
132 Gerald Schmidt Construction–$20.00 Cash–Jenni Thatcher
64 Maser Electric–Gift Certificate–Greg Tvedt
90 Town & Country Insurance–$20.00 Cash–Sarah Volden
139 Art Pop Quilts–Hand Crafted Tote–Sarah Volden
185 Beaver Meadow Garden Center–Gift Certicate–Jordan Volden
94 Whistle Stop Café–Gift Certificate–Jennifer Wadhams
15 Auto Value–Water Bottle–AmandaWestrum
18 Auto Value–Water Bottle–AmandaWestrum
31 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Sweatshirt–Amanda Westrum
35 Family Dollar–Chair–AmandaWestrum
72 Northbound Collision–$20.00 Cash–Amanda Westrum
96 Slims Service–Gift Certificate–Amanda Westrum
129 El Tucan–Gift Certificate–AmandaWestrum
128 El Tucan–Gift Certificate–SandyWhite
16 Auto Value–Water Bottle–LukeWilliams
39 Hinckley Hair–Gift Certificate–Madison Wilson
57 Kroschel Agency–Goodie Bag–HaydenWilson
58 Kroschel Agency–Goodie Bag–RobinWilson
88 Town & Country Insurance–$20.00 Cash–Vivian Wilson
113 Welia–Pens & Pad–Trish Wilson
137 R&S Hardware–Hummingbird Feeder–Ashlee Wilson
141 Country Chiropractic–Hot-Cold Pack–Alayna Wilson
107 Welia–Gift Bag–Casey Wimmer
184 Beaver Meadow Garden Center–Gift Certicate–David Woelm
52 Koppy Motors–2 Saints tickets–Jennifer Worlickey
180 Tobies–Gift Certicate–KathleenWorlickey
28 Daggett’s Fresh Foods–Gift Certificate–Melinda Xiona
