Hinckley-Finlayson Fall Sports Aug 23, 2023

Hinckley Finlayson Football Head Coach Todd Visser Saturday, Aug.26: Five team scrimmage has been moved from Rush City to Pine City 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31: HF vs. East Central at East Central School Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Mallory GreenwaldtTuesday, Aug. 29: H-F vs. Moose Lake Willow River at Moose Lake Community School Cross Country Head Coach Tom LindenMonday, Aug. 28: H-F vs. Milaca at Stones Throw Golf Course Fall Activities Fee $50 a season with cap $130 Non-Sport Fee $30 Tech Fee $30 w/cap $100 Adult Pass $45 Student Pass $25 Tickets at the Gate Adults $6 Students $3 Senior Citizens 65 years FreeEast Central Sports Varsity football Head Coach Todd Lindstrom Assistants Mark Nelson, Jon DeRungs, and Matt Apple JH Rod Erickson and Kyle Svare Saturday, Aug. 26: Five team scrimmage has been moved from Rush City to Pine City 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31: Hinckley-Finlayson at East Central 7 p.m. Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Kari Wentworth JV Samantha Tew JH Barb Michalski Monday Aug. 28: Match at Hill City at 7:15 p.m. Varsity Cross Country Head Coach Bill Groskreutz Thursday, Sept. 7: Boys and Girls Meet vs. Pine City at Pine City Country Club 4 p.m.
