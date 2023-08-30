Hinckley-Finlayson Sports Schedule Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Varsity Football Thursday, Aug. 31: East Central at East Central School 7 p.m. Varsity Volleyball Tuesday, Sept. 5: Mora High School home 7:15 p.m. Cross Country Thursday, Sept. 7: Pine City at Pine City Country Club 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pine County Sheriff's report and jail roster August 31, 2023 One City Pioneer public hearing August 31, 2023 MnDOT begins use of Wireless Emergency Alerts New research sheds light on the decline of Minnesota’s moose population Field notes talk soybean conditions, crop disease Soil Health workshop deadline extended North Pine County News Public Notices August 31, 2023 Community Spotlight: Heather Donoho Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine City Schools welcomes new teachersCharges updated in Grasston missing juvenile caseSecrets of longevity: Howard Ledin turns 98Hinckley man charged in firearm death of toddlerSchool, sheriff mutually agree to terminate SRO contract after recent legislation; officers will remain in schools, howeverPine County 2023 Farm Family of the Year announcedVarsity football looks to ‘change their best’ this seasonTerri Jo HallPine County Sheriff's report and jail roster August 31, 2023Charges updated in Grasston missing juvenile case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Sep 1 Howie’s Mud Bog Fri, Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Sep 1, 2023 Sep 2 White Pine Logging and Threshing Show Sat, Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2 Big Pine Lakes Membership Meeting Sat, Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2 Howie’s Mud Bog Sat, Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Sep 2, 2023 Sep 3 White Pine Logging and Threshing Show Sun, Sep 3, 2023 Sep 3 Howie’s Mud Bog Sun, Sep 3, 2023
