Hinckley-Finlayson Sports Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Varsity Football Friday, Sept. 15: Hinckley Finlayson at Rush City High School 7 p.m. Varsity Volleyball Thursday, Sept. 14: Mille Lacs Raiders home 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19: at East Central High School 7 p.m. Cross Country Monday, Sept. 18: Pierz at Pierz Golf Course 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21: Braham, Pine City, Rush City at Frandsen Park 4 p.m. Scoreboard Hinckley-Finlayson Football H-F 16 International Falls 24 Volleyball Tuesday, September 5: H-F won 3 Mora 1 Thursday, September 7: Rush City won 3 H-F 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Dragons fare well at annual cross country meet Dragon football overwhelmed by Patriots Top five ranked teams face off in tennis Dragon Volleyball goes 2-0 for the week Anderson’s Rock Creek Threshing Show Ask a master Gardener Safety Day at the courthouse Pickleball picnic and tourney! Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrash into Dale’s Heating sends woman to hospitalPine City Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announcedMeet the new Pine City Elementary principalPine County sheriff's report and jail roster September 14, 2023Loren JenningsPine county sheriff's report and jail roster September 7, 2023Anderson’s Rock Creek Threshing ShowNot an easy child for my mom who just turned 100Pine County Sheriff's report and jail roster August 31, 2023Charges updated in Grasston missing juvenile case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events: Sep 16 Pine City Motion Club Sat, Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16 Hinckley Fall Fest Sat, Sep 16, 2023 Sep 17 Daisy’s Thrift Store Fortieth Anniversary Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17 210 Gallery and Art Center Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Sep 17, 2023 Sep 18 Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon meeting Mon, Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18 Mending Sampler Workshop Mon, Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18 Celebrate Recovery: Journey North Church Mon, Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18 AA: Our Redeemer Church Mon, Sep 18, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.