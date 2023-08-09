Dylan Googins

Dylan Googins was sponsored to participate in  week-long summer business, career, and financial literacy camp.

 

This summer, Hinckley Finlayson High School student, Dylan Googins was sponsored to participate in a week-long summer business, career, and financial literacy camp, Minnesota Business Venture (MBV). First National Bank of Milaca provided the sponsorship for the student to attend the program.  

