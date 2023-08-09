This summer, Hinckley Finlayson High School student, Dylan Googins was sponsored to participate in a week-long summer business, career, and financial literacy camp, Minnesota Business Venture (MBV). First National Bank of Milaca provided the sponsorship for the student to attend the program.
The program is developed and organized by BestPrep, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to preparing students with business, career and financial literacy skills. After MBV was held in person last year for the first time since 2020, 279 students from 86 schools attended in-person again this year and were selected to receive scholarships to participate at one of two MBV sessions at University of St. Thomas during the month of July.
At MBV, small groups of students called “companies” spent the week developing an imaginary product or service. The students created a business plan and presented it to a panel of professionals with the hopes of gaining a loan approval. While the proposals were theoretical, the ideas presented were meant to be a realistic representation of how companies run their businesses. Students in each company were mentored and guided throughout the week by professionals from local companies.
One student said, “...this really was the best week I have had in a long time and would do it 100 times more if I could.”
The students engaged in other activities throughout the week, with projects being organized by day in a thematic approach, including Dare to Dream Day, Financial Freedom Day, Career Day, and Empowerment Day. Activities included guest keynote speakers, scavenger hunts, and mock interviews.
BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture has been around since 1981 and has more than 11,000 program alumni. MBV is sponsored by many other companies and organizations including 3M, Arby’s Foundation, Cargill, Piper Sandler Companies, Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, K.A.H.R. Foundation, Wenger Foundation, and The WEM Foundation.
Summer 2024 sessions will occur in July at the University of St. Thomas. Registration will open this winter.
BestPrep is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing students with business, career and financial literacy skills through hands-on experiences that inspire success in work and life through seven innovative programs. Since 1976, the organization has served more than 1.8 million Minnesota students and teachers. For more information, visit www.bestprep.org.
