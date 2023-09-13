Jaguars versus Broncos

Senior running back,  #1 Griffin Stiel, takes a second quarter hand-off, for a nice six yard gain, from senior quarterback, #0 Trey Visser, behind the blocking of sophomore running back, #2 Zack Workman and junior guard, #58 Stephan Klar.

 

 Todd Visser North Pine County News

On Friday, Sept. 8, the Jaguars hosted the Broncos from International Falls. One year ago, the Broncos edged the Jags by a point, so this year the Jaguars were looking to even the score. The Broncos were able to strike first with a 45-yard pass and catch early in the second quarter. After a couple Jaguar miscues early in the game, the Jaguar’s senior quarterback, Trey Visser, found sophomore tight end, Peyton Ammerman, for a 18-yard completion to spark an important second quarter drive. The offensive line came together in this drive and provided great blocking for sophomore running back, Zack Workman, junior running back, Landon Kirchmeier, and senior running back, Griffin Stiel.

