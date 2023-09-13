Senior running back, #1 Griffin Stiel, takes a second quarter hand-off, for a nice six yard gain, from senior quarterback, #0 Trey Visser, behind the blocking of sophomore running back, #2 Zack Workman and junior guard, #58 Stephan Klar.
On Friday, Sept. 8, the Jaguars hosted the Broncos from International Falls. One year ago, the Broncos edged the Jags by a point, so this year the Jaguars were looking to even the score. The Broncos were able to strike first with a 45-yard pass and catch early in the second quarter. After a couple Jaguar miscues early in the game, the Jaguar’s senior quarterback, Trey Visser, found sophomore tight end, Peyton Ammerman, for a 18-yard completion to spark an important second quarter drive. The offensive line came together in this drive and provided great blocking for sophomore running back, Zack Workman, junior running back, Landon Kirchmeier, and senior running back, Griffin Stiel.
Griffin Stiel found a seam at the end of this drive for a two-yard touchdown run, which was followed by Zack Workman converting the two point conversion. The score was eight to six Jags, but the Broncos were able to find the end zone again, leaving the Jaguars down eight to 12 at the half. The Jaguars were able to win the third quarter field position battle with some great defense led by Gabe Fredrick and Stephan Klar.
As a result, Griffin Stiel was able to cap off a 35-yard drive with a tough ten-yard touchdown run putting the Jags up 16 -12. However, the fourth quarter belonged to International Falls as they were able to find the end zone two more times, leaving the final score Jags 16 - Broncos 24.
The game offered the Jags many chances with a couple plays being just inches from their grasp. The Jaguars will look to put together a good week of practice to prepare for their next Friday night opponent, the Rush City Tigers.
