A Hinckley man, Donald George White, 68, has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct (first degree and second degree) for incidents that occurred during his employment as a culture teacher at the Pine Grove Leadership Academy school, located east of Sandstone on or near the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation at Lake Lena.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 30, Mille Lacs Band tribal police began an investigation into allegations that White had been inappropriately touching children during his employment as a culture teacher at the Pine Grove Leadership Academy School, which serves children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
Investigators spoke to several girls (ranging in ages from 7-10 years) and parents who had similar stories about White’s sexual misconduct toward them or their children.
Forensic interviews were held at NorthStar Family Advocacy Center where one victim said the sexual abuse began in kindergarden and continued throughout her time there on multiple occasions. Another girl interviewed said White would ask her to come and sit on his lap, where the abuse was reported to occur, and she would run away at times.
One victim reported that White asked her to kiss him for a treat. Another witness attested to White asking several girls to sit on his lap and stated that White had wrapped his arms around them on a number of occasions. Another witness reported that they saw White with his hand under a girl’s dress, according to the complaint.
White was located and taken into custody on July 8, 2023. White admitted to law enforcement that there was sexual misconduct against the girls.
The first degree criminal sexual conduct felony charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and/or a $40,000 fine. The two second degree criminal sexual conduct felony charges each come with a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and/or a $35,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.