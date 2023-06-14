A Hinckley man received a 105-month sentence for the sale of 17 grams of cocaine or methamphetamine, and a federally charged 60 months for selling three pounds of methamphetamine after being charged by the Pine County Attorney’s office.
According to the complaint, Anthony Jones, 41, faces multiple charges for the sale of cocaine and methamphetamine. According to the Sheriff’s office, Jones has been charged as of June 12, 2023.
In October of 2020, Jones was pulled over by a Mille Lacs Tribal Officer, who was on route patrol near the intersection of Zhingob Avenue and Evergreen Street in Hinckley. Jones presented his VISA credit card for identification. The officer advised Jones that he had provided his credit card, Jones laughed and apologized.
Jones was asked to exit the vehicle and provide insurance information. According to the complaint, as Jones opened the driver’s side door, the officer observed a large, clear baggie with a green, leafy substance that he recognized as marijuana. The officer also detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from Jones and the vehicle. The complaint states that other officers arrived on the scene. Jones was detained and attempted to pull away several times, stating that the marijuana was not his.
The complaint states that officers conducted a search of the vehicle. The large zip-lock baggie with marijuana was retrieved from behind the driver’s seat. Officers also located a black zipper bag in the back seat middle area. Inside the back bag, officers located a large amount of a white crystal substance inside a thick, clear, plastic bag. The substance, according to the complaint, was made up of large, white shards. A glass pipe with white residue, two small zip-bags containing white crystal residue, unused zip-lock baggies, a digital scale with residue, and several rubber bands were also located inside the black bag.
According to the complaint, Jones admitted to possessing the marijuana inside the vehicle, but denied knowing about the methamphetamine. The complaint states that a large sum of cash, as well as additional suspected methamphetamine were located inside Jones’ pockets.
The large bag of white crystal material found in the black bag NIK tested positive for methamphetamine and had an uncertified weight of 379 grams. The small zip-lock bag containing a white crystal substance located on Defendant Jones’ person had an uncertified weight of six grams. Small zip-lock bags with a white, crystal substance located in the black bag had uncertified weights of seven grams and nine grams. The glass pipe with white residue inside the black bag NIK tested positive for methamphetamine. The two large bags containing suspected marijuana had an uncertified weight of 316 grams.
Jones was charged with one count of first degree sale of 17 grams or more cocaine with a maximum sentence of not less than 65 months nor more than 40 years and/or $1,000,000, with one county of drugs in the first degree with a maximum sentence of not less than 65 months nor more than 40 years and/or $1,000,000, and one count of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree with a maximum sentence of five years and/or $10,000.
Jones has also seen previous charges of fifth degree drugs charges, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after license revocation, and removal or alteration of a firearm serial number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.