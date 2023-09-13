Hinckley Zenith project in early stages

The city of Hinckley is the in the early stages of the Zenith project, a housing project with the goal to provide possibly 100 units of housing to the Hinckley multi-family housing market.
Hinckley City Council approved working with Zenith Development in August, and are currently working on a development agreement between the city and Zenith. This agreement will lay out the expectations of each side, according to City Administrator Leaha Jackson.
“The developer is looking at doing the project in stages so that it would be a multi-year project,” Jackson states. “They [Zenith] have indicated the project would be completed over a three-to-four-year period and would start as soon as all the agreements and contracts could be in place.”
The housing project will be constructed south of McGowan Avenue road extension just west of the Firehouse Liquor Store and Bar. This is roughly south of the south-bound on-ramp for I-35.
The goal for this project is to provide 100 units of housing that would continue to be owned and managed by the developer. “These types of units are often referred to as workforce housing and allow for the City to continue to grow while attracting residents and workers for existing and new businesses,” Jackson explains.
Currently, the developer is not looking for any tax abatement or Tax Increment Financing (TIF). Jackson states that once the project is completed, it would be added to the tax rolls at it’s normal rate. The city has plans to install a sewer lift station to serve the area, as has been done for other developments in the past.
As with all large projects, the challenges have been the high-cost of construction, raising interest rates, determining who will install and own utilities, determining what types of housing units to include, street layout, and access points. “This does not include the delays and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic that happened in the middle of this [the Zenith project],” Jackson states.
Despite the challenges, Jackson says that between the city and Zenith Development, there is a good working relationship. “I think it is a huge success that we are still pursuing the project after all of this time,” Jackson says.
