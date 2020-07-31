Beverly Larson

Beverly J. Larson
July 26, 1949 - July 26, 2020
Beverly Joy Larson died on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was 71 years old.
Beverly was born on July 26, 1949 in St. Paul, Minn. to Gilbert and Ester (Polk) Blodgett. She graduated high school in St. Paul. She was united in marriage to Noel P. Larson in 1969 and they moved to the Brainerd area where she remained. Beverly enjoyed sewing, embroidery and numerous crafts.
She is preceded in death by her husband Noel P. Larson; sisters, Marlyn, Melba and Gay; brother, Sonny.
Beverly is survived by her sister, Marliss (Kenneth) Petersen of Hinckley; sister-in-law Sandy Blodgett of Hinckley; step-sons Robby and Tommy Larson; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
(Published in the Hinckley News 7.30.20)
